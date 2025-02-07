Give Homemade Breakfast Sausage A Unique Flavor With These Sweet Seasonings
Breakfast is the choose-your-own-adventure of mealtimes. You may be someone who enjoys a simple bowl of cereal, or a sweet pastry like a croissant or muffin. On the other hand, maybe savory is more your thing in the morning, and you like soft and salty eggs with tomatoes and hot sauce. But if you have a hard time deciding how you want to start your day, breakfast sausage is the rare food that can easily satisfy both sweet and savory cravings.
While components like hot Italian sausage (and even its sweet cousin) are decidedly more umami-rich, breakfast iterations of sausage really shine with a flavor profile that skews a little sweeter. Both in patty and link form, these creations can feature sugary ingredients and warming spices like clove and nutmeg, and even fruits like pieces of apple — all of which add sweetness to your sausage. Sweeter seasonings are a perfect foil to the savory protein you choose (often pork, in this case), and the combination creates a complex finished product you'll crave when you first wake up — or really any time of day.
The seasonings that send your breakfast sausage into the stratosphere
When you're selecting your seasonings, consider how they'll complement one another. For example, one of the most classic combinations includes aromatic herbs like sage and thyme along with salt and pepper. If you like a little kick, you can opt to add some cayenne or red pepper flakes in the mix, too. For a more sophisticated sweetness, try sweet paprika, which is a nice touch for a bit of added smokiness. You could also consider garlic, which is typically associated with savory foods, but has the potential to bring a unique sweetness of its own that adds depth when paired with all of these ingredients.
In terms of extra sweeteners, maple syrup is a no-brainer for breakfast time as it'll pair perfectly with other flavors on the table and provide a nice counterpoint when practicing the classic technique for a savory egg and cheese sandwich. You can also use brown sugar or honey — or if you want to make things a little swicy, reach for hot honey. This stuff totally upgrades your basic breakfast sandwich and is definitely a worthy option in this case, too. Regardless, you don't need much — about 1½ teaspoons to 1 tablespoon of your chosen sweetener per pound of pork will give you that perfect balance. But regardless of how you choose to sweeten up your sausage, these seasonings will give you a reason to rise and shine every morning.