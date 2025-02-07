When you're selecting your seasonings, consider how they'll complement one another. For example, one of the most classic combinations includes aromatic herbs like sage and thyme along with salt and pepper. If you like a little kick, you can opt to add some cayenne or red pepper flakes in the mix, too. For a more sophisticated sweetness, try sweet paprika, which is a nice touch for a bit of added smokiness. You could also consider garlic, which is typically associated with savory foods, but has the potential to bring a unique sweetness of its own that adds depth when paired with all of these ingredients.

In terms of extra sweeteners, maple syrup is a no-brainer for breakfast time as it'll pair perfectly with other flavors on the table and provide a nice counterpoint when practicing the classic technique for a savory egg and cheese sandwich. You can also use brown sugar or honey — or if you want to make things a little swicy, reach for hot honey. This stuff totally upgrades your basic breakfast sandwich and is definitely a worthy option in this case, too. Regardless, you don't need much — about 1½ teaspoons to 1 tablespoon of your chosen sweetener per pound of pork will give you that perfect balance. But regardless of how you choose to sweeten up your sausage, these seasonings will give you a reason to rise and shine every morning.