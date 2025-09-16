Guy Fieri's Best Moments On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

On Season 31, episode 6, "Savory with a Side of Sweet," Guy Fieri features Pingala Cafe, a vegan restaurant in Burlington, Vermont, run by Trevor Sullivan. The meal starts strong with the crunchwrap supreme, to which Guy again shares that he "gets mental with the lentil." This black bean-lentil chili crunchwrap is also stuffed with a cashew cheese sauce and a "n'avocado mash" — a creamy chickpea-green pea spread that tastes suspiciously like guacamole, without the avocados. After his first bite, Guy calls the crunchwrap "outstanding" and says, "out of all the vegetarian/vegan items I've had in my life, this is easily in the top five, if not top three." But he doesn't stop there. After another few bites, Guy continues raving about the crunchwrap, saying, "I would challenge anybody who doesn't think they like vegetarian/vegan, to come down here and try this. It's remarkable. Get on a plane and come to Vermont remarkable."

Next up, Guy was blown away by the coconut-banana French Toast Puffs, a fresh take on French Toast, similar to bread pudding. Guy shares, "It has a better texture than most French Toast. I don't know what to say, bro ... It's everything you want. It's like banana bread gone wild." Overall, the segment really made me start considering a trip to Vermont, which is exactly what "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" intends to do. And though many Triple D episodes lean heavily on meat, grease, and barbecue, I really like how Guy isn't afraid to feature restaurants like Pingala to remind viewers that plant-forward food can also deliver serious flavor.