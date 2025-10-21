The Old School Soup You Need To Make On Repeat This Fall

If there's one bowl of soup that feels like slipping under warm covers while the weather turns cold outside, it's an old fashioned, no-frills, onion and bread soup. With just four ingredients — onions, butter, bread, and broth — this isn't your fancy fine dining affair, and it requires no caramelization and no blender to pull it off. In fact, all it takes is throwing those simple ingredients into a slow cooker and letting that do the work for a good few hours.

The only hard part here is patience because you can't rush onions if you want them to transform from sharp to sweet. You do have to do a lot of chopping, but Anthony Bourdain has advice on how to safely chop onions, which is worth following. The butter is added first to tenderize the onions and release their flavor before the broth and bread are added. All of these ingredients heat together for at least four hours on a high slow cooker setting, and the bread will thicken the onion-infused broth. Like many recipes, homemade is better, and that goes for chicken broth if you can manage it. Remember that the ratio you need for perfect homemade chicken stock makes all the difference in its flavor.