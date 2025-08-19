We Compared 9 NA Beers To Their Full ABV Counterparts

The list of non-alcoholic versions of popular beers continues to grow, which is great for people who love the taste of beer but could do without the liquor. Gone are the days where your only choice was O'Douls (or going to a specialty liquor store). Now, there's a range of options out there on typical grocery store shelves, from lagers and light beers to dark beers and IPAs. And while non-alcoholic beer is oftentimes more expensive than ABV beer, it's always nice to have more to choose from.

But exactly how similar do NA beers (which are different from alcohol-free beers, by the way) actually taste when compared to their alcoholic versions? It turns out it's a real mixed bag. We chose these NA beers based on popularity and availability and tasted them side by side for the most truthful comparison possible. Here's how nine NA beers compare to their full ABV counterparts.