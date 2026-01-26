10 Jack Daniel's Whiskey Facts Very Few People Know

Few whiskey brands are as widely known and loved as Jack Daniel's. The signature square bottle is a familiar sight everywhere, from dive bars to stadium concerts and airport duty-free shops. According to The Brand Champions 2025 report by The Spirits Business, Jack Daniel's was the second best-selling American whiskey in the world, coming in just behind Jim Beam with an impressive 14.1 million cases sold in 2024. But for a whiskey so readily recognized, there are still plenty of facts about Jack Daniel's that not so many people know.

If you're already a Jack Daniel's fan, you probably know some of the basics. You likely know it's made in Lynchburg, Tennessee, that it starts with a mash bill of corn, rye, and malted barley, and that it plays a huge role in the history of American whiskey. In fact, it's often listed as one of the must-know whiskey brands for beginners. But beyond that, the brand's 150-year-plus history is filled with interesting stories and details that aren't talked about as much.

To better understand what makes Jack Daniel's unique, we spoke with Chris Fletcher, the vice president, master distiller, and director of distillery operations at the Jack Daniel Distillery. His connection to the distillery runs deep, as his grandfather was also a master distiller there. Fletcher shared insights into the brand's history, process, and some of the quirks that set it apart. These are some of the more surprising Jack Daniel's facts we learned.