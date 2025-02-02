What Proof Is Jack Daniel's Whiskey?

There are few whiskey brands with as much inherent name recognition as Jack Daniel's. On top of being one of the most well-known whiskey brands, Jack Daniel's has also enjoyed time on the bar shelves of celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, who enjoyed the Tennessee whiskey as part of his regular order when eating at his go-to steakhouse in Las Vegas. "Jack," as you may hear it called more simply, is a perfect whiskey for classics such as the whiskey sour. But, before you get into cocktail crafting, one basic but important question must be answered: How strong is Jack Daniels, exactly?

While "proof" is a word you hear attached to whiskey terms such as "full proof" and "barrel proof," the term itself is quite easy to understand nowadays: The proof number is just twice that of the alcohol by volume percentage. In the case of regular old Jack Daniel's, you have an 80-proof whiskey on your hands. This means that a bottle of Jack is 40% ABV, the standard for many simple whiskeys and even other liquors such as tequila and vodka.