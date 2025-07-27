Is Jack Daniels Considered Bourbon Or Whiskey?

When it comes to bourbon, people have opinions. Like, strong opinions. And one of those opinions at the top of the list is: what exactly should be considered bourbon? And that brings us to the point of this article — is Jack Daniels a bourbon whiskey or not?

To start, Jack Daniels doesn't call itself a bourbon. All you have to do is ask them because they are very adamant that Jack Daniels is a "Tennessee Whiskey." It's all over their branding. That said, don't tell them we told you, but Jack Daniels technically meets all the requirements to be a bourbon according to the Federal Standards of Identity for Distilled Spirits, including its proof.

Bourbon starts with a combination of grain, yeast, and water. After the fermentation process, the leftover crushed grain is called a "mash." The "mash bill" is the specific types of grains used in making any particular whiskey. To be considered bourbon, the mash bill must have a minimum of 51% corn, though most have much higher. The liquid is then aged in charred oak barrels, and nothing else can be added other than water — no artificial flavorings, colorings, nothing.

So, all that said, why does Jack Daniels say it's not a bourbon?