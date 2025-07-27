Is Jack Daniels Considered Bourbon Or Whiskey?
When it comes to bourbon, people have opinions. Like, strong opinions. And one of those opinions at the top of the list is: what exactly should be considered bourbon? And that brings us to the point of this article — is Jack Daniels a bourbon whiskey or not?
To start, Jack Daniels doesn't call itself a bourbon. All you have to do is ask them because they are very adamant that Jack Daniels is a "Tennessee Whiskey." It's all over their branding. That said, don't tell them we told you, but Jack Daniels technically meets all the requirements to be a bourbon according to the Federal Standards of Identity for Distilled Spirits, including its proof.
Bourbon starts with a combination of grain, yeast, and water. After the fermentation process, the leftover crushed grain is called a "mash." The "mash bill" is the specific types of grains used in making any particular whiskey. To be considered bourbon, the mash bill must have a minimum of 51% corn, though most have much higher. The liquid is then aged in charred oak barrels, and nothing else can be added other than water — no artificial flavorings, colorings, nothing.
So, all that said, why does Jack Daniels say it's not a bourbon?
It's all about the charcoal
What sets Jack Daniels — and any other "Tennessee Whiskey" — apart is what is called the Lincoln County Process.Before going into new oak barrels to age, "Jack Daniel's is dripped slowly – drop-by-drop – through ten feet of firmly packed charcoal (made from hard sugar maple)," according to the brand's website.
Though unrelated to whether it's a bourbon or whiskey, Jack Daniels is also unique in that it draws its water from Cave Spring Hollow, a natural underground water source on its property. The company says it draws 800 gallons of water from miles below the Earth's surface every minute. This 56-degree water also brings minerals from the cave's layered limestone walls that help make the Tennessee whiskey so unique.
To recap: Is Jack Daniel's a bourbon? Technically, yes. But is it also a Tennessee Whiskey? Yes, thanks to the Lincoln County Process of charcoal mellowing, it's branded as that as well. So, is that as clear as charcoal now?