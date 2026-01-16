The Simple Reason Jack Daniel's Bottles Are Always Square

There are few brands with lore as deep and rich as Jack Daniel's. The Tennessee-based whiskey brand (technically, Jack Daniel's is also considered a bourbon) is beloved for its high quality and quintessentially American identity, opposed to the Irish style of the drink. No one would accuse the brand of being newfangled. No, Jack Daniel's sticks close to its roots, embracing tradition above all else. One such tradition is the use of square bottles for many of its products, including the mammoth 3-liter bottle.

The square bottle is most often associated with the brand's Old No. 7 whiskey, though the square design is used on all of the brand's liquors, including its high-end whiskeys. This bottle shape is iconic for sure, and as closely tied to the brand's identity as interlocking Cs are to Chanel. But have you ever stopped to wonder why Jack Daniel's chose such an unorthodox bottle shape? The answer is a lot more straightforward than you think.

According to the Jack Daniel's website, the square bottle came about as a matter of Daniel's pickiness and poetic mind. Apparently, Daniel was convinced to bottle his whiskey (rather than selling it by the barrel) by his nephew, Lem Motlow. However, Daniel wasn't going to put his whiskey in any old bottle. Apparently, he went toe to toe with a glassware salesperson over bottle shapes, much to the salesperson's chagrin. Finally, he was presented with the final bottle available, a square-bottomed number. This seemed to satisfy Daniel's persnickety nature, and he supposedly noted that it was "a square bottle for a square shooter." And so, in 1895, the square-bottled whiskey hit the market.