What's The Largest Bottle Of Jack Daniel's You Can Buy?

Jack Daniel's is among the must-know brands for whiskey beginners, and has been enjoyed by celebrities from Frank Sinatra to Motorhead lead singer Lemmy Kilmister. Given that it's one of the best American whiskeys you can buy, and an essential for any at-home bar, it can be agreed that a bottle of Jack is worth having on hand. For some, this might mean that purchasing a handle (1.75-liter bottle) would be in order. However, Jack Daniel's fans may be interested to know that the distillery made its Old No. 7 Brand available in 3-liter bottles in early November 2025. Previously, federal bottling regulations prevented spirit brands from utilizing sizes larger than a handle. However, this changed in early 2025 following an addendum to previous regulations.

It's unclear how true it is that Jack Daniel's hasn't offered its whiskey in a 3-liter bottle since Prohibition. For some, this is nothing new as Jack Daniel's No. 7 has been available in the 3-liter format in Canada and internationally for some time. The availability of larger sizes in the United States is recent, though, due to federal bottling changes proposed in 2020 that took effect in January 2025. In simplest terms, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau expanded the bottling limits for spirit distillers, allowing them to package their products in containers ranging from 187 milliliters to 3.75 liters. This change enabled Jack Daniel's to release its No. 7 flavor in 3-liter bottles in the U.S. While they aren't available for purchase online, the bottles are now a permanent addition to the brand's overall catalogue that can be bought in stores for a presumed price of $79.99.