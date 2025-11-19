What's The Largest Bottle Of Jack Daniel's You Can Buy?
Jack Daniel's is among the must-know brands for whiskey beginners, and has been enjoyed by celebrities from Frank Sinatra to Motorhead lead singer Lemmy Kilmister. Given that it's one of the best American whiskeys you can buy, and an essential for any at-home bar, it can be agreed that a bottle of Jack is worth having on hand. For some, this might mean that purchasing a handle (1.75-liter bottle) would be in order. However, Jack Daniel's fans may be interested to know that the distillery made its Old No. 7 Brand available in 3-liter bottles in early November 2025. Previously, federal bottling regulations prevented spirit brands from utilizing sizes larger than a handle. However, this changed in early 2025 following an addendum to previous regulations.
It's unclear how true it is that Jack Daniel's hasn't offered its whiskey in a 3-liter bottle since Prohibition. For some, this is nothing new as Jack Daniel's No. 7 has been available in the 3-liter format in Canada and internationally for some time. The availability of larger sizes in the United States is recent, though, due to federal bottling changes proposed in 2020 that took effect in January 2025. In simplest terms, the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau expanded the bottling limits for spirit distillers, allowing them to package their products in containers ranging from 187 milliliters to 3.75 liters. This change enabled Jack Daniel's to release its No. 7 flavor in 3-liter bottles in the U.S. While they aren't available for purchase online, the bottles are now a permanent addition to the brand's overall catalogue that can be bought in stores for a presumed price of $79.99.
Reactions to the 3-liter bottle of Jack Daniel's are mixed
While some may question the need for buying 3-liters-worth of Jack Daniel's at a time, there are those who are excited for the possibilities. One Redditor jokingly called the release the beginning of the "booze apocalypse," with commenters demanding other Jack Daniel's lines, such as the Bonded Rye, to be made available in the supersized bottle. Meanwhile, a Facebook user asked a group if they planned on buying the extra-large offering, with the general response being a unified shrug. While it certainly remains to be seen, prior to Jack Daniel's announcement, others online have questioned how economical it would be for stores to take up that much shelf space for something that may not sell well.
No matter where one stands on the matter, it can be agreed that with a 3-liter bottle of whiskey comes the task of putting it to good use. Fortunately, Jack Daniel's No. 7 is a solid introductory sipper, but it's also great for mixing. The popular whiskey can be paired with plenty of sodas — and not just as a Jack and Coke. A Pepper Jack (Dr Pepper and Jack Daniel's) not only elevates the whiskey with some fun effervescence, but also allows the soda to uplift and round out the softer, sweeter notes of the whiskey. Perhaps the most recommended may be the Mountain Jack. This cocktail recipe combines Jack Daniel's with none other than Mountain Dew, which was originally designed as a whiskey mixer and perfectly complements the sweet and oaky whiskey notes with its tangy citrus profile.