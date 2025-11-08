Frank Sinatra's 3-2-1 Method For The Perfect Glass Of Whiskey

If you're a fan of cocktails, you probably have some favorites, but it's always fun to try something new, even if it's an old favorite. Some cocktails remain classic with their various remixes, and it's hard to imagine some of them without whiskey. While the 80-proof Jack Daniel's bottle is (arguably) the face of bourbon whiskey today, Frank Sinatra helped put it on the map, thanks to his 3-2-1 drink. Although it isn't a definitive cocktail, per se, it still includes a few ingredients. It's more of a water (some of it frozen) and whiskey mix, but it has an interesting history that changed the whiskey game forever.

If you want to drink your whiskey as Frank Sinatra did, with the 3-2-1 method, all you need is a rocks glass with three ice cubes, two fingers to measure, and a bit of water from the tap. To be precise, a "finger" is a 1-ounce pour, so you can use a jigger to measure 2 ounces, and you're ready to go. Pour the whiskey over the ice and add a splash of water. It seems simple, but Sinatra's favorite beverage probably had more influence on what people drank than any of the U.S. presidents' favorite drinks.