Avoid These 10 Mistakes When Cooking Lobster

Growing up in Nova Scotia, I was lucky to be surrounded by lobster all the time. It made an appearance at family gatherings, summer dinners, and special occasions. I've eaten it boiled, grilled, butter-poached, served as butterflied lobster tails, and tucked into mouthwatering lobster rolls. Because it was so common, lobster never felt overly intimidating to cook, but that's not to say all my attempts turned out fantastic. As I came to learn, there are several mistakes that can turn a perfectly good lobster into a disappointing meal.

In an effort to step up my lobster game (and hopefully yours, too), I sought out chefs and seafood purveyors to get their advice on the biggest mistakes people make when cooking lobster. I wanted to find out which simple steps most of us miss when buying, prepping, and cooking this delicious crustacean. I also wanted to score some pro tips on the best ways to achieve meat that's sweet and tender, as opposed to tough and bland.

Lobster has a reputation for being fussy or difficult to cook, but as many of the experts pointed out, that's not necessarily the case. In fact, most of their advice came down to a few simple details that are easy to overlook. Small choices, like how you season the water, when you pull it off the heat, or how you handle the meat afterward, can make a big difference in the final dish. These are the lobster mistakes chefs and seafood experts say they see most often and the ones that are easiest to fix.