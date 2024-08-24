How To Butterfly And Cook A Lobster Tail

Cooking lobster tail for the first time can feel intimidating, but it truly doesn't have to be. There are few proteins in the world that taste as subtle, unique and succulent as a lobster, and getting to the meat of the matter is all about mastering a few simple steps.

Lobster tails are, as you may have guessed, the posterior section of a lobster, extending from the end of the lobster's thorax to its tail fan. They are a popular seafood delicacy due to their sweet, tender meat and relatively easy preparation. Simply put, this is the meatiest part of the lobster, and the most rewarding way to eat it without having to worry about green stuff, cutting through sharp claws, or wasting too much lobster meat. One of the most common preparations of lobster tail is called butterflying, a term that hints at what the final result looks like.

Butterflying lobster tails not only makes them look impressive, but also ensures even cooking and easy eating. In this guide, we'll explore how to butterfly and cook lobster tails using our three favorite methods: grilling, broiling in the oven, and steaming. While we focus on these three methods, other ways to prepare lobster tails include pan-searing, poaching, and sous vide cooking. By mastering these techniques, you'll be able to create restaurant-quality lobster tail dishes at home, impressing guests with your easy charm and kitchen prowess. Move over, Martha Stewart — there's a new lobster cook in town.

