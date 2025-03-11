How To Add A Lobster To Boiling Water The Correct Way
As we defrost from winter, we can't help but daydream about hot summer beach days and, more importantly, the incredible food that comes with them. Lobster season will be here soon, so it's time to brush up on your lobster-grilling skills and remember to avoid common mistakes when purchasing lobster, like immediately going for the biggest lobster you see.
Though hanging by the grill screams summer, boiling lobster is a tried-and-true method that delivers juicy, succulent meat. That said, many people shy away from it, whether out of fear of messing it up or because the thought of tossing a live creature into boiling water feels kinda...intense. No worries, we've got some tips to help!
First, safety is key. Many recipes will tell you to drop a lobster into boiling water headfirst, usually because this will kill the lobster quickest. However, if you drop a lobster in headfirst, its moving tail can splash scalding water everywhere. To avoid some potential burns, hold the lobster at arm's length so the tail goes in first, minimizing the risk of an unexpected boiling water shower.
More tips for boiling lobster
Boiling lobsters is easy. They really only need about eight minutes per pound in heavily salted water. If you're still worried about flailing lobster tails, you can always shock the live lobsters by putting them in the freezer for around half an hour, effectively rendering them un-flailable. If you get those crustaceans in safely (do this with tongs, rather than by hand), the hardest part of boiling lobster is knowing when they're done. After removing them from the water, crack them open where the tail meets the body and look for white meat. If it's still translucent inside, you'll want to toss it back in for a few minutes to cook the meat more.
Lobster purists swear by the sweet simplicity of boiling, but don't be afraid to experiment. Martha Stewart swears by adding vodka or tequila to the water, because, as she jokingly told Tasty, "If you were going to be boiled alive, wouldn't you like to have a drink first?" Should you actually be using liquor to cook lobster, though? Some chefs argue that adding alcohol like vodka won't really impact the flavor, as most of it burns off quickly in the boiling process. However, beer is a different story. The hoppy, sometimes citrusy notes in beer can subtly enhance the lobster's flavor when boiling or steaming.
You can enhance flavor further by adding aromatics bay leaves, or garlic to the water. When serving the lobster, experiment beyond the Old Bay and butter route, and try pairing your lobster with sweet flavors, like vanilla!