How To Add A Lobster To Boiling Water The Correct Way

As we defrost from winter, we can't help but daydream about hot summer beach days and, more importantly, the incredible food that comes with them. Lobster season will be here soon, so it's time to brush up on your lobster-grilling skills and remember to avoid common mistakes when purchasing lobster, like immediately going for the biggest lobster you see.

Though hanging by the grill screams summer, boiling lobster is a tried-and-true method that delivers juicy, succulent meat. That said, many people shy away from it, whether out of fear of messing it up or because the thought of tossing a live creature into boiling water feels kinda...intense. No worries, we've got some tips to help!

First, safety is key. Many recipes will tell you to drop a lobster into boiling water headfirst, usually because this will kill the lobster quickest. However, if you drop a lobster in headfirst, its moving tail can splash scalding water everywhere. To avoid some potential burns, hold the lobster at arm's length so the tail goes in first, minimizing the risk of an unexpected boiling water shower.