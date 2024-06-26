What's The Green Stuff In My Lobster And Can I Eat It?

Lobster tomalley is actually an organ called the hepatopancreas. It is also found in other crustaceans, most notably crabs, in which it is sometimes called "mustard". The hepatopancreas essentially functions as a combined liver and pancreas. It filters toxins out of the lobster's blood, which, as you'll see, has raised concerns about eating it. Some people also find that tomalley has a faint metallic taste akin to the organ meat of other animals. Nevertheless, the green paste is widely considered a delicacy in New England and beyond.

From a culinary standpoint, tomalley is quite versatile. Some people mix it into lobster bisque while others spread it on crostini like pâté. Some even mix it with butter or use it in an aioli. However, one of the most common ways to eat lobster tomalley is to simply scoop it up with a spoon and enjoy it alongside the meat.

Tomalley is found in both male and female lobsters, but there are differences between the two. Tomalley from male lobsters is typically a brighter green color while the tomalley from female lobsters has more of a yellow hue. Female lobsters' tomalley also has a smoother texture than that of the males, which some people prefer.