Lobster feels like the ultimate 1% food, if only because getting it to the table seems like such a daunting task. But what if we told you that getting through that tough shell is easier than you think? You may find it even harder to believe than the fact that lobster used to actually be prison food. And because we love shocking you, here's our guide to how to properly crack and eat a whole lobster.

Lobster is probably one of the most expensive dishes you can order in a restaurant, and most of that is due to the labor-intensive process of cooking, shelling, and prepping it. But if you're lucky to live in an area rich with crustaceans, then each year, when lobster season begins, you can get yourself a red beauty for a modicum of its normal price. Whether you're going to prep and grill it yourself or buy it already done for you, just make sure to look for the tell-tale signs that your lobster is fully cooked.

If you're ready to brave the lobster shelling process, we're here to tell you that it's really not that hard. All you need are some simple kitchen tools, a cooked lobster, patience, and maybe some grit. With the application of just a bit of force and a lot of tenacity, you're just half an hour away from some of the freshest lobster meat you can find.