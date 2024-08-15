How To Prep And Grill Lobster Like A Pro

In addition to using salt and pepper, Jonathan Bautista adds layers of flavor to his lobster in the prep stage. "A good marinade is essential," he says. Lobster meat has a delicate flavor that can be overwhelmed by other ingredients, so opt for a marinade with light, bright notes. Combinations of olive with citrus and herbs are great options, and a riff on garlic butter or Cajun seasoning would also work well. You can choose to soak the lobster in your marinade or brush the marinade directly onto the meat.

It is common to grill just the tail portion of a lobster (here's what to serve with lobster tails). However, you can also grill whole lobsters by cutting them in half lengthwise (you may find green stuff in the lobster's body, which is a portion of the digestive system that some people eat). If you go for lobster tail, you will need to make a cut down the length of the tail so the marinade can reach the flesh. No matter which way you go, it's important to cook the lobster on all sides, not just the meat side. "A pro tip," says Bautista, "is to cook the lobster on the shell side as well to ensure even cooking. The lobster meat is also easier to remove when you do this." That way, you can scoop the lobster right out of the shell as you eat (but don't make the most wasteful lobster mistake and toss them out).

