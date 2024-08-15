How To Prep And Grill Lobster Like A Pro
Lobster, hot off the grill and doused with butter, is the ultimate summer feast, especially in the northeast, where the warm months mark the beginning of peak lobster season. Not only is grilling the best way to enjoy the sunny vibes while you cook, but it also adds a layer of smoky flavor to your lobster that you won't get from more common cooking methods like boiling or steaming. On the flip side, grilling lobster takes more prep work than those other methods, and it can present a bit more of a challenge for home cooks. To work through the issues and get the best grilled lobster imaginable, Chowhound sought advice from Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at San Diego's Ember & Rye steakhouse.
"A hot grill and patience are key," says Bautista, reinforcing a key principle of grilling that emphasizes high-and-fast cooking. He tackles one of the most pervasive issues — food sticking to the grill grates — with a little grease: "I grill the lobster with just salt, pepper, and oil to coat the meat, which prevents it from sticking." This simple approach is the foundation of good grilled lobster, but Bautista has a few other tricks up his sleeve as well.
Marinate your lobster for extra flavor
In addition to using salt and pepper, Jonathan Bautista adds layers of flavor to his lobster in the prep stage. "A good marinade is essential," he says. Lobster meat has a delicate flavor that can be overwhelmed by other ingredients, so opt for a marinade with light, bright notes. Combinations of olive with citrus and herbs are great options, and a riff on garlic butter or Cajun seasoning would also work well. You can choose to soak the lobster in your marinade or brush the marinade directly onto the meat.
It is common to grill just the tail portion of a lobster (here's what to serve with lobster tails). However, you can also grill whole lobsters by cutting them in half lengthwise (you may find green stuff in the lobster's body, which is a portion of the digestive system that some people eat). If you go for lobster tail, you will need to make a cut down the length of the tail so the marinade can reach the flesh. No matter which way you go, it's important to cook the lobster on all sides, not just the meat side. "A pro tip," says Bautista, "is to cook the lobster on the shell side as well to ensure even cooking. The lobster meat is also easier to remove when you do this." That way, you can scoop the lobster right out of the shell as you eat (but don't make the most wasteful lobster mistake and toss them out).