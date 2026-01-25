15 Non-Alcoholic Beer Brands To Buy, And 10 To Avoid

Say what you may about non-alcoholic beers (which, in the United States, have to have less than 0.5% ABV), but they have come a long way. A couple of decades ago, you wouldn't have been able to find more than one of them in the grocery or liquor store, let alone served at your favorite watering hole. Now, the market has shifted; as more people are choosing to be sober or sober-curious, the demand for tasty, expressive, and refreshing NA brews that don't taste like skunk water has grown.

Since the number of non-alcoholic beers has increased so dramatically, we (Chowhound) wanted to see which of these beers were worth trying. I, the sober individual on staff, was charged with sampling a whopping 37 NA beers and deciding which were excellent and which ones weren't worth buying. I'll be honest with you here: I wasn't a beer fan before I went sober, so I went into this tasting process wearily. I didn't expect that these brews were going to taste exactly like their alcoholic counterparts, which is why I instead considered how well each beer matched its style and tasting notes and how refreshing it was. I was genuinely surprised to see the innovation, creativity, and flavors exhibited across the selection, and while I couldn't include every one of them here, I will say that I can proudly now consider myself an NA beer convert.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.