15 Non-Alcoholic Beer Brands To Buy, And 10 To Avoid
Say what you may about non-alcoholic beers (which, in the United States, have to have less than 0.5% ABV), but they have come a long way. A couple of decades ago, you wouldn't have been able to find more than one of them in the grocery or liquor store, let alone served at your favorite watering hole. Now, the market has shifted; as more people are choosing to be sober or sober-curious, the demand for tasty, expressive, and refreshing NA brews that don't taste like skunk water has grown.
Since the number of non-alcoholic beers has increased so dramatically, we (Chowhound) wanted to see which of these beers were worth trying. I, the sober individual on staff, was charged with sampling a whopping 37 NA beers and deciding which were excellent and which ones weren't worth buying. I'll be honest with you here: I wasn't a beer fan before I went sober, so I went into this tasting process wearily. I didn't expect that these brews were going to taste exactly like their alcoholic counterparts, which is why I instead considered how well each beer matched its style and tasting notes and how refreshing it was. I was genuinely surprised to see the innovation, creativity, and flavors exhibited across the selection, and while I couldn't include every one of them here, I will say that I can proudly now consider myself an NA beer convert.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Buy: Guinness 0
I'll admit that I had very, very high hopes for Guinness 0 — and it achieved all of them and then some. While the aroma of this beer doesn't give too much away, its flavor develops over time into exactly what the can says it would: roasted coffee.
The notes are malty and full-bodied, and I really appreciated the robustness and heartiness of this brew overall. I would say the only thing I was missing here was the heaviness and chocolatey undertones that stouts are known for, but still, it's a great NA option that everyone (especially Guinness lovers) should keep in their fridge.
Avoid: Elysian Brewing Easy Dust Non-alcoholic IPA
I wanted to like this can of Elysian Brewing Easy Dust NA IPA, especially considering its artwork, but I can't say it was a favorite. Many of the other brews on this list dialed in to the IPA's signature flavor, meaning they offered a more intense hoppiness with an appropriate balancing citrusiness. This one, on the other hand, was lacking those punchy grapefruity and citrusy notes.
The hoppiness was present and slightly bitter, but the lack of citrus and relative flatness of the brew made it drink more like a watered-down iced tea than a NA beer. While it might be approachable for someone who doesn't like a hit-you-over-the-head IPA, this one veered too far from its respective style for me to recommend it.
Buy: Corona Non-alcoholic
Beer snobs are probably going to scoff at this one, but Corona's Non-alcoholic option isn't that bad. But I do think the decision on whether to buy it or not would depend on how you feel about Corona's flavor more broadly.
This one is very inoffensive (especially considering I tried it after heavier options like the Guinness) and would be much better with a lime. However, I still found its flavor a little citrusy and refreshing — which is just what I would want if I needed something to sip poolside or at a summer cookout. It's not particularly flavorful and bold, yet its flavor is still beer-adjacent enough to make it worth sipping on.
Avoid: Heineken 0.0
I've never heard anyone say they were craving a Heineken, and I don't think that anyone will be asking for the 0.0 version of it, either. This one tastes very watery and underdeveloped — like hop-kissed water. It's bubbly, but not refreshing — at least, not the same way that many of the other beers on my "buy" list are. It lacked the robustness of a good quality beer, which ultimately landed it in my skip pile.
Buy: Athletic Brewing Co. Run Wild IPA
Athletic Brewing was one of the brands that I was most excited to try for this ranking, and I really do think that its Run Wild IPA-style selection is excellent and well-developed. Its aroma is almost botanical, full-bodied, and brimming with those citrusy grapefruit and orange notes that I was expecting. Its head is fluffy — impressive for an NA beer — and is more bitter than it is sweet.
It's not a beer that I would recommend for someone who likes a more bitter-leaning IPA, and it could be a bit more hoppy, but all in all, it was still a very crisp and refreshing selection that I would reach for again.
Avoid: Montauk N.A. Golden
Going into it, I knew that golden ales were going to be sweeter and less bitter than IPAs, but I wasn't expecting the flatness of flavor and lack of effervescence that came with Montauk's N.A. Golden.
This beer tasted almost watered down. While lemon was the first flavor to register on my palate, it disappeared faster than I would have liked, leaving behind an empty and poorly defined brew. It's quite crisp when enjoyed cold, but I can't say I would come back for it again.
Buy: Patagonia Provisions Organic Non-alcoholic IPA
Patagonia Provisions (by Deschutes Brewing) offers a very citrus-forward organic non-alcoholic IPA that channels more bitter notes than brands like Athletic. This is a super crisp and refreshing, yet elevated brew that is as complex as it is fun to drink. It was also one of the only organic selections I tried for this review, which may appeal to some drinkers.
The hop flavor is very forward and very strong (but dissipates as it warms), which some drinkers may not like, but I personally really enjoyed. It's not at all heavy on the palate — making it fit perfectly with the IPA style.
Avoid: Stella Artois 0.0
Stella Artois' alcoholic beer is an acquired flavor, and I don't think those similar flavor notes translated well into the NA version. The NA brew tastes almost musty and bitter, lacking the refreshing and effervescent qualities of some of the other lager-style selections I tried for this review, including the likes of Heineken and Michelob Ultra. It's sour, smelly, and pretty skunky, and while that may be a nod to the OG Stella Artois, it certainly didn't make me want to come back for another sip here.
Buy: Untitled Art Flvr! Chela Con Limón
I was intrigued by the flavor profile of Untitled Art FLVR! Chela Con Limón, a Mexican-style light brew with lime, and I'll admit that it does live up to the hype. It's heavy on the palate, but in a good way, and is a sensory experience from start to finish. The flavor isn't as citrusy as it could have been, though I do get the briny, salty undertones coming in at the end — kind of like a kiss of seawater. It's not refreshing in the same way that the other brews on this list are — nor would I call it an "easily crushable" brew — but it still boasts a compelling, easily drinkable flavor that I wanted to come back to again and again.
Avoid: BERO Double Tasty West Coast-Style IPA
A West Coast-style IPA is one of the best beers to enjoy with a ribeye steak, but I can't say that I really liked what was going on inside BERO's NA version, nor would I recommend eating it with anything in particular. Double Tasty seems like an unfinished brew; it hints at the piney and mentholy flavor of West Coast-style IPA, but doesn't follow through with them enough. The flavor felt almost short, especially when it came to the citrus.
Buy: Michelob Ultra Zero
I didn't think I would end up liking the Michelob Ultra Zero as much as I did. This beer is a very refreshing selection that is not at all heavy on the palate. Its flavor doesn't linger longer than it has to — kind of like a beer-flavored seltzer (but in a good way). If you prefer a more artisanal, craft-style brew that is heavy on the hops and puts hair on your chest, this may not be your jam. But I personally think that Michelob makes one of the most approachable NA beers on this list.
Avoid: Designated Dale's American NA Pils
I was honestly on the fence about how to place Designated Dale's American NA Pils on this list. It's sweet and pear-like, with some musky and citrusy notes, which makes it really refreshing. However, I don't think that there was enough bitterness to offset the sweetness. The aroma was skunky and off-putting, and while I had no problem polishing off a couple of sips of it, it's not a beer that I could drink a whole can of it in a single sitting.
Buy: Deschutes Black Butte Non-Alcoholic
This heavy, malty, NA beer offering from Deschutes was one of my favorites on the list because it was fabulously bitter without being too oppressive. It nailed the notes of light-roast coffee and chocolate listed on the can (though it was definitely more coffee-leaning) and is quite punchy and almost raw, without being creamy. I assume that some folks will take issue with its abrasive flavor, but I personally found it to balance its almost-burnt notes and its approachability remarkably well for an NA beer.
Avoid: Shiner Bock Non-Alcholic
Aroma is everything when it comes to beer, which is precisely why I wasn't excited to try Shiner Bock's non-alcoholic selection — which both smelled like urine and tasted like what I think urine would taste like. It lacked any sort of depth or robustness on the palate and had a pretty gnarly aftertaste that was more tinny than it was pleasant. I don't like drinking penny-flavored water, so I have to say that this one was a hard pass.
Buy: BERO Edge Hill Hazy IPA
The BERO West Coast-style IPA didn't fare well, though I'm happy to report that its apple-tasting Edge Hill Hazy IPA was much, much better. This style of beer is known for not being as bitter, and Edge Hill certainly embodies that mantra. It's very fruity, very floral, and while it does have a bit of hops on the back end, the flavor that I got from it was much brighter and more approachable than some of the other hoppier selections that I tried. If you wanted to dip your toe into the world of NA beer, this would be a great brew to start with.
Avoid: Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic
Lime is a difficult flavor to play with, and I think Modelo went a little overkill with it in its Chelada Non-Alcoholic Limón y Sal. I felt like I was drinking a lime seltzer with extra lime juice added — or had just licked a grossly under-salted hint of lime tortilla chip. Since this is an NA, there was no contrasting bitterness, nor was there a briny finish like there was in the much tastier Untitled Art FLVR! Chela Con Limón, which I tried for this review.
Buy: Deschutes Fresh Haze NA IPA
Man, Deschutes is on a roll with its NA beers! The Deschutes Fresh Haze NA IPA is certainly a beer that citrus lovers will enjoy. Its flavor is the perfect blend of orangey and hoppy, with some grapefruit undertones making their appearance. For an NA beer, this selection tastes surprisingly alcoholic, yet balances the bitterness and citrusy flavor well. Be prepared for an aftertaste that's heavy on the palate (which makes it taste even more booze-like), but still pleasant.
Avoid: Montauk N.A. IPA
The Montauk N.A. Golden was a skip, and, as much as it pains me to say it, so was its N.A. IPA. Its flavor was refreshing, but it was a little too mild for what I would consider to be an IPA-style brew. The restrained hoppy notes come through just enough at the tail end, but don't make themselves as readily apparent as they could (and should) have. As such, if you are used to a particularly hearty or hop-heavy brew, you may not like this one as much.
Buy: Untitled Art FLVR! American Gold
The Untitled Art FLVR! American Gold was probably my favorite of the American-style light brews that I tried for this review. Its flavor has the exact crispiness that I was looking for and got from similar offerings like the Corona NA. But what sets this brew apart is that it leaned more into those malty flavors, resulting in a flavor that was more bold than it was watery. I could probably drink three of these in a single sitting, which is a lot coming from someone who really doesn't have a soft spot for NA brews (until now).
Avoid: Athletic Brewing Co. Free Wave Hazy IPA
When I look for a Hazy IPA, I'm looking for something that's tropical and citrusy, and boy, was this one that. Athletic Brewing Co. really went all out with the aroma of this Free Wave brew, which was complete with more pineapple and papaya notes than auxiliary orange or grapefruit.
While this aroma also translates into the flavor of the brew, I ultimately felt like the hoppiness and outright bitterness were a bit too sharp to mesh well with the citrusy flavor. I wasn't getting swept away in a gentle current as I sipped. Instead, it was like my taste buds were getting pummeled into the rocks — over and over again. The mouthfeel is great, sure, but I don't know if I'm entirely sold on the Hazy IPA label here. Swim at your own risk.
Buy: Untitled Art FLVR! Orange Peel Wit
There were very few Belgian beers in the running here, so I knew I had to feature this delectable offering: the Untitled Art FLVR! Orange Peel Wit. If you are a big fan of orange-forward flavors, you're going to want to add these cans to your list. The orange flavor in this brew felt so seamless and so natural, complementing the malty undertones of the beer absolutely beautifully. It was compelling yet simple, making it one of my favorites on this list.
Buy: Deschutes Fresh Squeezed NA IPA
Deschutes, you've done it again. The brand's Fresh Squeezed NA IPA is like its Fresh Haze NA IPA's emo cousin. It's very sharp and very bitter, and if you don't like those flavors in an IPA, you probably should select another style. However, unlike the IPAs that didn't fare so well, this one was still balanced, light, effervescent, and dare I say crushable? It's not going to be for everyone, but it would be a great sipper for someone who doesn't stray away from a heavier and bolder brew.
Buy: Untitled Art FLVR! Grapefruit Radler
I tend not to go for grapefruit-flavored things, but this Grapefruit Radler from Untitled Art FLVR! is a home run and one that I will be buying again. I feared that this citrusy beer would just taste like lemonade, but I was glad to see that it had malty undercurrents that balanced its sweetness and citrusy pop into something that was decidedly summery and approachable. It was one of the most refreshing brews that I sampled, and it's one that, even if you don't love NA beers, you could easily get along with.
Buy: Untitled Art FLVR! Italian-style Pils
I'm glad to see Untitled Art is giving some attention to some of the more niche beer styles, including the Italian-style Pils. This beer is relentlessly and fabulously hoppy, yet that profile is underscored by the perfect level of malt and florality. It is much more pleasant to drink after it's been sitting out for a few minutes, though that hoppy flavor never left; it just became even more enmeshed in the beautiful malty undercurrent. It's clean, it's fresh, and it's all you could ever want from this style of beer and more.
Buy: Untitled Art FLVR! Mango Dragonfruit Sour
If there was one beer I was hesitant to try for this review, it was the Untitled Art FLVR! Mango Dragonfruit Sour. This style of beer owes its flavor to bacteria from the fermentation process. Not only do they give the beer its funky flavor, but also its thick, smoothie-like mouthfeel — which was very much apparent in this brew.
This beer took me on a one-way trip to funky town. I got both the mango and dragonfruit notes on the first sip — which were almost pulpy — but was hit with that inevitable funk the longer I sipped. It's very unique, especially for an NA beer. Overall, this brew is a sensory delight that is approachable yet still adventurous.
Methodology
I tried each of these beers at the temperature recommended based on the style (which was, for most of them, chilled). Since the flavor can change as it warms, I sipped each of the 37 selections, once I cracked them open, as well as after they had about five minutes to warm so I could see how their flavors changed and developed.
As I sipped, I looked at several factors, including how refreshing it was (and by proxy, if I wanted to come back for another sip), the flavor balance, and whether or not the selection mirrored the respective style well — such as in terms of bitterness, hoppiness, citrusiness, and the like. I wasn't looking for analogs to the alcoholic versions of each brew; I was looking for NA beers that tasted compelling, refreshing, and unique that I, an NA drinker, would enjoy. Although I did try all 37 beers for this review, some were not included because they were middling offerings rather than outright "buys" or "skips."