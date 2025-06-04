Why Hazy IPAs Are Worth Considering, Even If You Hate IPAs

If you've perused a beer menu lately, odds are you've spotted two heavy-hitters going head to head in the craft world: the classic India pale ale (IPA), and its cloudier, juicier twin, the hazy IPA. Both are beloved by hopheads, but if you're the type to recoil at the original version, the hazy variety might be just the ticket to change your mind on craft beer.

Unlike traditional IPAs (not to be confused with standard pale ales), which lean heavily into piney bitterness and sharp citrus peel, hazy IPAs are brewed with aroma and flavor at the forefront. Taking your first sip, you may be conned into thinking you've ordered a tropical fruit punch, with flavors of mango, bright citrus, and pineapple taking center stage, making for an approachable first step into the big wide world of IPA drinking. And if you want to take baby steps, well, first try adding hazy IPA to a citrus cocktail to give it a more complex flavor.

Also, due to a technique called cold-side hopping, where hops are added later in the brewing process, these beers enhance the fruity, floral aroma of the original IPA but seriously dial down the bitterness, making for a mellow taste and easy drinkability. Unlike classic IPAs, which are clear and crisp, hazy IPAs are cloudy by nature as well as by name: They're unfiltered and brewed with grains like oats and wheat that give them a creamy, smooth finish. This silky mouthfeel also makes them more approachable for newbies, as they not only taste delicious but also go down a treat.