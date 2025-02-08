How Nonalcoholic Beer Is Brewed

In case you haven't noticed, non-alcoholic beer has been on the rise in recent years. According to Global Market Insights, the NA beer market was valued at $22 billion in 2022 and is expected to nearly double in the next 10 years. While once limited to just a couple of mediocre, mainstream options (e.g., O'Doul's and Sharp's), breweries have now mastered the art of creating full-flavored NA and low-alc beers that allow you to enjoy a tasty craft beer without the hangover.

The process of brewing NA beer is more complicated than you think, which is partly why non-alcoholic beer is so expensive. First of all, there are a few different ways to make alcohol-free or non-alcoholic beer. In general, you can either brew the beer and then remove the alcohol, or prevent the production of alcohol by limiting fermentation.

Because the process of entirely removing the alcohol is difficult, beer labeled as non-alcoholic can have up to 0.5% alcohol content, whereas beer labeled as alcohol-free has 0% alcohol content. (This might make you wonder if it's legal to drink non-alcoholic beer when you're under 21.) If you're up for giving NA beer a try, some popular options you can get delivered to your doorstep include Athletic Brewing Company Craft Non-Alcoholic Beer and Bero Kingston Golden Pils Non-Alcoholic Beer.