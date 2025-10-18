The Hands-Down Best Beer To Drink With Ribeye Steak
Ribeye's reputation precedes itself at this point. The steak is the perfect cut for grilling and often finds itself high on the list of cuts you should always buy. But once the grill has been turned off and those succulent ribeyes are ready to serve, you've still got the small issue of figuring out what you're actually serving it with. You need something to wash down each tender morsel of steak, after all. And for the beer lovers out there, some brews are going to complement your steak a lot more than others — just ask a brewmaster.
Trevor Needle knows the minute flavor differences of beer better than anyone. As the Brewing Leader at Four Peaks Brewing Co., he earns his keep with a discerning eye for the subtleties of different styles of beer. And this skill is especially useful when pairing beer with a steak as revered as ribeye. He says, "Several styles pair beautifully with a ribeye because they balance its richness, fat, and grilled flavor without overpowering it." He goes on to list four brews in particular: Scottish-style amber ales, West Coast IPAs, American pale ales, and English-style bitter beers. For Needle, these four styles represent the balance that he advises, giving you beers that have lots of character without getting in the way of your ribeye's delicious flavor.
What makes these beers stand out?
Maltiness, bitterness, and deeper character notes make these four beer styles stand above the rest when it comes to a ribeye pairing. It's unlikely you'll like all of these beers equally, so it's a good thing Trevor Needle breaks down the flavor of each to explain how they contribute to the ideal ribeye meal. Scottish ales are different than Scotch ales, and likewise, amber ales differ from red ales. So, Scottish-style amber ales are certainly a unique creation. "This style leans into deep malt character with notes of caramel and a gentle roasted finish," says Needle. "The richness complements the fat in a ribeye, and the malt sweetness stands up to the steak's boldness." English-style bitters, on the other hand, are "smooth and balanced, adding lift to a ribeye without taking over. The light herbal notes and malt sweetness complement the steak's natural savoriness."
As for pale ales, you get more of a contrast between robust malt and bitter hops. "A West Coast IPA," Needle says, "delivers bright citrus and pine that cut through the ribeye's marbling. The bitterness keeps each bite feeling fresh and lively, while the hop character highlights grilled, smoky notes." Meanwhile, the middling bitterness of American Pale Ales complements the beef's fatty flavors, and the malt "keeps the flavors in balance," as Needle put it. Each style of beer here will pair well with ribeye — it all just depends on which flavors you want alongside your steak.
How does your beer interact with ribeye?
Even if you're going off the board and choosing a style of beer that wasn't listed, you'll still have to keep in mind how your beer is going to interact with your steak. Malted barley, one of the key components of beer, gives you a flavor that "brings warmth and sweetness that echo the caramelized crust of the steak," according to Trevor Needle. "The malt's depth complements the beef's richness and enhances its umami character," he adds. Meanwhile, you have hops, the ingredient that makes beer bitter. "Bitterness cuts through fat," says Needle, "while bright hop notes like citrus or pine highlight the smoky, grilled edges of the ribeye."
Then you've got aspects that aren't as related to ingredients as they are to your drinking experience, like the carbonation of the beer, which "helps refresh the palate, lifting fat from the tongue and keeping each bite as satisfying as the first," Needle notes. Then there's the overall body and strength of the brew, which is crucial for balancing the flavor of your whole meal. Needle explains that "a full-bodied ale holds its own against a rich cut of steak, while lighter styles [such as light lagers/blonde beers] can get lost." And you don't want a flavor clash, either, which is why he warns against fruited/sour beers and potent, spicy beers like Belgian tripels, too. So choose wisely — your steak depends on it.