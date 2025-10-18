The Hands-Down Best Beer To Drink With Ribeye Steak

Ribeye's reputation precedes itself at this point. The steak is the perfect cut for grilling and often finds itself high on the list of cuts you should always buy. But once the grill has been turned off and those succulent ribeyes are ready to serve, you've still got the small issue of figuring out what you're actually serving it with. You need something to wash down each tender morsel of steak, after all. And for the beer lovers out there, some brews are going to complement your steak a lot more than others — just ask a brewmaster.

Trevor Needle knows the minute flavor differences of beer better than anyone. As the Brewing Leader at Four Peaks Brewing Co., he earns his keep with a discerning eye for the subtleties of different styles of beer. And this skill is especially useful when pairing beer with a steak as revered as ribeye. He says, "Several styles pair beautifully with a ribeye because they balance its richness, fat, and grilled flavor without overpowering it." He goes on to list four brews in particular: Scottish-style amber ales, West Coast IPAs, American pale ales, and English-style bitter beers. For Needle, these four styles represent the balance that he advises, giving you beers that have lots of character without getting in the way of your ribeye's delicious flavor.