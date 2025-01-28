What Gives Sour Beers Their Punchy Flavor?

Although they might be novel to modern-day drinkers, sour beers have a long history. It's possible that some of these styles, like the subtly tart Berliner weisse, may have come to be unintentionally as a result of cross-contamination, with that bacteria finding its way into the product without an invitation. Today's brewers, however, are much more deliberate; they adhere to standards and regulations designed to prevent this kind of mishap, and have the education to recreate these circumstances, pitching the bacteria into the wort (this is the name for the liquid that eventually becomes beer after fermentation) in a controlled and planned way.

While some sours are super sessionable, subtly tart, and lower on the ABV range, others can be bracing and weigh in on the high end of the alcohol spectrum. They might be infused with fruity flavors like citrus or raspberry, or aged in barrels. The main characteristic that unites them is that lip-smacking, puckering quality. You can follow easy advice for pairing beers with your meals, and these styles are excellent culinary partners thanks to their acidity and range, too. But no matter how you serve them, rest assured that your sour beer's punchy flavor is deliberately designed by your favorite brewers.