10 Tips For Making The Best Martini Of Your Life

In the pantheon of classic cocktails, there is one that always seems to be included: the martini. From James Bond to "Mad Men," martinis have dominated popular culture throughout the years, and a slew of famous politicians and entertainers from Frank Sinatra to FDR, have been photographed with them to prove the point. While the origins of a martini are a bit mysterious, it likely was first concocted in the late 1800s to early 1900s as a variation on the Martinez.

Whatever the real story may be, someone decided to mix gin, vermouth, and citrus (or olives), and now the cocktail has formidable staying power. As a former bartender, it's one of the first cocktails I learned to make, as it is one of the most requested and customizable, particularly in New York.

Personally, I'm a vodka martini drinker (somewhat controversially, given the overwhelming preference for gin from our experts), but I'm also open to variations and riffs on the classic. We spoke to several bar experts about how they would recommend you make the best martini of your life, and the results may surprise you.