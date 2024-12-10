While there are differences among bourbon, scotch, and other whiskeys, they share a common DNA: They are brown spirits, distilled from grains, and barrel-aged, sometimes for many years. As a rule, whiskey is distilled in such a way that, as great as it is in cocktails like a Paper Plane, it should also present beautifully when sipping neat. Though people regularly store their vodka or gin in the refrigerator or freezer, should you be chilling whiskey or serving it in a chilled glass? According to Adam Edwards, national brand ambassador for Heaven's Door Whiskey, "here's where I'll give you a definitive answer: NO."

Edwards filled Chowhound in on why. Though you may want to chill a martini glass in advance, he wouldn't advise it when sipping whiskey. He's been working with Heaven's Door since early 2023. The brand was founded by singer Bob Dylan and Spirits Investment Partnership in 2015, releasing its first product in 2018.

The general idea is that any quality spirit — especially whiskey — should taste fine at room temperature, or a little below. If you find you have to (rather than want to) freeze a spirit, like a low-quality vodka, in order to enjoy it, it's probably not a great product to begin with. Since well-made whiskeys are designed to be enjoyed on their own, chilling shouldn't be necessary, and you might even be putting a damper on the overall tasting experience.