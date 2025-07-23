What Is Gin Really Made From?

Often known as the aromatic counterpart to the stoutly neutral vodka, gin may finally be finding its way into the spotlight, and for good reason. The clear spirit has long been seen as a stodgy liquor, enjoyed by old-fashioned drinkers fond of a classic martini or the hoax of the Tom Collins cocktail. But a new generation has formed an affinity for the alcohol. This may be because of the recent resurgence of martinis in the world of cocktail craft, or perhaps today's drinkers have grown an appreciation for the complexities of gin. Regardless of the "why," we're more than happy to explore the world of this spirit.

Still, the question remains: What, exactly, is gin made from? Well, that depends. Gin can be made from many different bases, typically from staples such as barley and wheat. It can also be made from grapes, which will produce a gin with a fuller flavor profile. Still, the base of gin isn't as important as its aromatic elements, especially juniper. In fact, legally speaking, the drink must be made using juniper berries, and the fruit is often, but not always, the most pronounced flavoring in the liquor. This small berry is what gives gin its green, slightly citrus notes.

Now, gin isn't fermented with juniper berries. Rather, they are added before the drink is ever distilled. And while juniper berries are the most vital taste, they aren't the only flavoring added to gin. Depending on the recipe, some gins contain aromatics such as citrus peel, cinnamon, and other botanicals like cardamom, coriander, and licorice.