What Makes A Martini A Vesper?

Whether or not you are a James Bond fan, chances are, you've likely heard of the Vesper martini. M16 agent 007's iconic cocktail of choice has been making its way onto bar menus for decades — ever since it first appeared in Ian Fleming's 1953 novel "Casino Royale," the first entry in the wildly successful James Bond franchise.

The request for the drink as depicted in the book goes as follows: "A dry martini ... One. In a deep champagne goblet ... Three measures of Gordon's, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it's ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel. Got it?"

With these words, the fictitious British secret agent immortalized his signature cocktail. Purists can recreate the Vesper martini using a simple recipe of gin, vodka, Lillet Blanc (as it is now known), and a twist of lemon, served "shaken, not stirred," a phrase nearly as iconic as his signature self-introduction: "Bond. James Bond."