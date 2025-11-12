Whether they're made with assertive Bombay or barely there Tito's, what Noodle Pudding's minimally rivaled martinis really are, is really cold. Although ice comes at a negligible cost, far fancier (and considerably more expensive) venues somehow fail to achieve the critically frigid component that makes a martini sing. I have seen plenty of spendier, skimpier efforts ($20+ versus Noodle Pudding's $14) die on the pass elsewhere, waiting to be ferried a few yards to my table, the perhaps once icy liquid's temp rising the whole time. I've also sampled fresher pours that maybe just didn't chill for long enough. But I've never seen a Noodle Pudding martini felled by these dual cruel fates.

Noodle Pudding's martinis are agitated with a vengeance, the sound of ice cubes against metal filling the air like a lover's laughter. They're also typically served with the tin like a sidecar shortcut. That leftover bit usually amounts to more than a splash, and it keeps its cool right inside the vessel from whence it came. This is not only uncommonly generous, but it's also an elegant bridge from one drink to the next.

I would love little more than to make Noodle Pudding my easy, anytime libation destination. But that is never going to happen as long as its better-known qualities remain as great as they are. So please, if and when you do get in, order at least one martini while you can. And try not to linger; some of us are still waiting to grab a seat and get the night started right.