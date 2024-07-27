The Scientific Reason Liquor Does Not Solidify In Your Freezer

It's like a little magic trick. You put your bottle of vodka in the freezer and voila! In a few hours you will have a bottle of thick, perfectly chilled liquor, ready for an ice cold martini or refreshing vodka soda, all without pesky ice floes or bursting bottles. It's common knowledge that vodka (and other liquors) don't freeze in standard home freezers. Though it may seem like sorcery, the reason that your bottle of liquor won't freeze when put in your freezer is actually quite simple (and scientific): Alcohol. To be more specific, ethanol. Alcoholic beverages such as liquor, wine, and beer all contain ethanol. The ingredient is what makes these drinks alcoholic, and it's also what makes liquor difficult to ice. While water has a freezing point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit, pure ethanol freezes at -173 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that no home freezer reaches.

Now, no liquor is pure alcohol (ethanol), so it doesn't sure the same freezing point as pure ethanol. But liquor's alcohol content typically hovers around 40% ABV, meaning that its freezing point will be much lower than non-alcoholic drinks or even beers and wines, which have a lower ABV. The freezing point of most liquors is around -17 degrees Fahrenheit, which is far below the range of your home freezer. Of course, this doesn't mean that popping your bottle of liquor into your ice tray won't have any effect on your alcohol. Freezing your liquor can impact your drink's taste and texture, adding thickness and dulling its taste, which are important factors to keep in mind when deciding whether or not to pop that bottle in the ice box.

