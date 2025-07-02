6 Over-The-Top Garnishes To Try On Your Next Dirty Martini

Martinis aren't the most casual of cocktails, nor are they particularly showy. Far removed from stacked bloody marys and fruit laden hurricanes, martinis are presented plainly: a glass filled with clear or cloudy liquid, pierced only by a cocktail skewer with olives or an onion. The image of a martini is iconic in the purest sense; it has been emblazoned on tops, pants, tote bags, and home decor for decades. So clearly that skewer of olives has something going for it, and if you're a martini purist, we respect that. But have you ever thought that maybe, just maybe, martini garnish can be improved upon or, at the very least, expanded to reach new levels of tastiness?

After all, not everyone is a fan of those tiny onions or olives. Better yet, some may simply want to pursue the full potential of their martini garnish. In honor of that pursuit, we've gathered six of the most ridiculous (and ridiculously delicious) martini toppers that are sure to whet your appetite and, in a similar vein, wet your whistle as well. So sit back and take a sip of what martini toppers we have to offer.