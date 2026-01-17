The Absolute Best French Fries In Every US State

Salty french fries falling onto a table with a black background Jag_cz/Shutterstock

The origin story of the French fry and its rise to All-American side dish ubiquity is winding and complex. What makes a French fry good or even great, however, is straightforward. 

We want our fries golden-brown, with a crisp exterior and soft, fluffy insides — and we want salt, as well as something to dip them in. Those standards are immutable no matter where you are in the U.S. The good news is that restaurants, both upscale and accessible, all over the country are meeting those standards. They're doing it in different ways in terms of both flavor and technique. 

Picking the best French fries in every state is a daunting task. We relied on local media, word of mouth, awards recognition, and personal tasting experience to make this list. We're sure that some fry connoisseurs will be disappointed their favorite didn't make the list. To that, we say, "Go out, eat a lot of fries, and make your own list." Trust us, it's a fun, tasty task. 

Alabama: The Ono Fries at Ono Poke in Birmingham

Ono fries at Ono Poke in Birmingham, Alabama theonopoke/Instagram

The crispy furikake Ono Fries with spicy mayo at Ono Poke are just plain good. Furikake is a Japanese seasoning blend that hits every single tastebud: there's fish flakes, seaweed, sesame seeds, and an explosion of various herbs and spices that give French fries an unexpected depth of flavor. 

With four locations in and around Birmingham, these ultra-unique fries are also super accessible. Come for the poke bowls, stay for the fries. 

theonopoke.com

(205) 538-5566

325 Summit Boulevard #A, Birmingham, AL, 35243

Alaska: The Crispy Fries at Rustic Goat in Anchorage

Burger and fries at Rustic Goat in Anchorage rusticgoatak/Instagram

Alaskans seem to love their Tastee-Freez — they might argue that the fries there are the best in the state. For a more elevated take on fries, however, try the Crispy Fries at Rustic Goat in Anchorage.

The fries at Rustic Goat are crunchy, hardy, and sturdy enough to stand up to any entree. Try the Crispy Fries with his Burger of the Month special. 

rusticgoatak.com

(907) 334-8100

2800 Turnagain Street, Anchorage, AK, 99517

Arizona: The Yucca Fries at Butterfly Burger in Sedona

Burger and fries at Lisa Dahl's Butterfly Burger in Sedona lisadahlsedona/Instagram

Don't judge this self-described "Couture Burger Lounge" by name alone. The yucca fries are amazing, and absolutely nothing about them is highfalutin.

The yucca fries at Butterfly Burger are basic in just the right way: fried to perfection with a crisp exterior while light and fluffy inside. Using yucca instead of potatoes also imparts an interestingly nutty flavor.

butterflyburger.com

(928) 862-4448

6657 AZ-179 Suite B1, Sedona, AZ, 86351

Arkansas: The House Parmesan Fries at Capital Bar and Grill in Little Rock

Fries and a drink at the Capital Grill in Little Rock capitalbar.lr/Instagram

The Capital Bar and Grill often shows up on "Best of Little Rock" lists. There are plenty of delicious reasons to visit the Capital, but its House Parmesan Fries are definitely number one.

There's just enough parm sprinkled over the fries to give them a cheesy punch without turning them into cheesy fries. There's also just enough pepper sprinkled over to make the Parmesan really pop. 

capitalbarandgrill.com

(501) 370-7013

111 West Markham Street, Little Rock, AR, 72201

California: The Belgian Duck Fat Fries at Beer Baron Bar in Pleasanton

Burgers and fries at Beer Baron Bar in California beerbaronbar/Instagram

Beer Baron Bar, a small Bay Area chain of Whisky Bars, is pushing potatoes to the limit with scrumptious Belgian Duck Fat Fries. There are also some bells and whistles, like loaded and vegan versions, but the basic one is best for dipping.

There are a half dozen dipping sauces to choose from. The substantial Happy Hour crowd seems to prefer the Smoky Ketchup, but you get two included, so maybe try a less conventional choice, too, like the Herbed Yogurt.   

beerbaronbar.com

(925) 223-8577

336 St. Mary Street, Pleasanton, CA, 94566

Colorado: The Tallow Fries at C Burger in Boulder

Burger and fries at C Burger in Boulder, Colorado c_burgerco/Instagram

Here's a controversial pick: the best fries in Colorado come from a just-opened burger place, brought to you from a fine-dining group. Fight me.

C Burger focuses on nose-to-tail eating,and it's cooking its potatoes in beef tallow for some seriously flavorful fries. There are currently two locations, and lucky for everyone, the Tallow Fries are available at both. 

cburgerco.com

(720) 762-5607

921 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO, 80302

Connecticut: The Hand-Cut Fries at Fryborg Restaurant in Trumbull

French fries in a bowl at Fryborg in Connecticut fryborg/Instagram

Fryborg, a food truck serving fresh, hand-cut fries, opened its brick-and-mortar location in Trumbull in 2022. Now with a permanent location, you never have to track down the best fries in Connecticut.

There's nothing fancy or different about Fryborg's fries — they're just really good fast food-style French fries. You can try making fries like that at home, or you could just hop a plane to Connecticut. 

fryborg.com

(203) 880-9250

10 Broadway, Trumbull, CT, 06611

Delaware: The Route 33 Fries at Ava's in Rehoboth Beach

French fries at Ava's in Delaware avaspizzeria/Instagram

Ava's is a French fry place in Rehoboth Beach disguised as a pizzeria and wine bar. Its Route 33 Fries are hand-cut, and they're great plain. You can also add Parmesan, Old Bay (naturally), blue cheese, and/or truffle. 

These fries are listed under "appetizers" on Ava's menu, and they don't really pair naturally with the dishes on the distinctly Italian menu. The fries are worth a visit on their own, however. 

avaspizzeria.com

(302) 212-5458

29 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971

Florida: The Homemade French Fries at Blue Collar in Miami

French Fries at Blue Collar in Miami bluecollarmiami/Instagram

Blue Collar serves up Philly cheesesteaks in South Florida, but the real attraction is the fries. Since opening in its original location in 2012 (Blue Collar moved to its current spot in 2024), the Homemade French Fries at Blue Collar have scored rave reviews from the local press.

Its no-frill fries with creamy centers and crisp coatings that put even the best frozen fries to shame. Try them with a Blue Collar's Lamb Burger for a real treat.

bluecollarmiami.com

(305) 756-0366

6789 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL, 33138

Georgia: The Dill Fries at Mix Market in Columbus

Burger and fries at Mix Market in Columbus, Georgia mixmarket_columbus/Instagram

The Mix Market on Broadway in Columbus is a new-ish, local take on a casual dining restaurant. It's been open for fewer than three years, and the Dill Fries have become the restaurant's star attraction. 

The Dill Fries taste like crispy salt and dill potato chips, only with soft, creamy centers. Mix Market also has Sweet Potato Fries, and they're almost as good.

themixmarket.com

(706) 984-8004

1040 Broadway, Columbus, GA, 31901

Hawaii: The Garlic Fries at 'Aiea Bowl in 'Aiea

Waffle-cut French fries at Aiea Bowl in Hawaii aieabowl/Instagram

How about your choice of shoestring or waffle fries with a generous helping of minced garlic served in a bowling alley? And on top of that, it's in paradise.

At 'Aiea Bowl, right outside of Honolulu, the amount of garlic it seasons its fries with can be a little excessive — at least at first bite. After a few waffles or shoestrings, though, you'll be asking for more. 

aieabowl.com

(808) 488-6854

99-115 'Aiea Heights Drive, 'Aiea, HI, 96701

Idaho: The Shoestring Fries with Cajun Salt at Boise Fry Company in Boise

Bowl of French fries at Boise Fry Co. boisefryco/Instagram

It's easy to find good fries in Idaho, the "Undisputed Potato Capital." The fries at the appropriately-named Boise Fry Company, however, are a julienne above.

Choose your shape, seasonings, salts, and sauces; mix and match; enjoy — it's really that simple at Boise Fry Company. The secret is in the potatoes it uses: most come from an organic farm just up the road in Glenns Ferry.

boisefrycompany.com

(208) 912-4912

Adelmann Building, 204 N Capitol Boulevard, Boise, ID, 83702

Illinois: The Beef Dripping Chips at Hawksmoor in Chicago

Steak and fries at Hawksmoor Chicago hawksmoorchicago/Instagram

Here's one for all of the anglophiles in Chicagoland. The Hawksmoor is a London steakhouse in Chicago that serves "chips" cooked in beef tallow. 

Fries cooked in tallow — like the ones at Hawksmoor — don't just absorb its beefy flavor. The high smoking point of tallow allows the potatoes to cook through without picking up any acrid, smokey-in-a-bad-way unpleasantness. The Hawksmoor also operates another U.S. location in New York.  

thehawksmoor.com

(872) 272-4240

500 N LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL, 60654

Indiana: The Seasoned Fries at Bubba's 33 in Indianapolis

Basket of fries at Bubba's 33 in Indianapolis bubbas_33/Instagram

Bubba's 33 is a sports bar/eatery chain with more than 50 locations nationwide. The spinoff of Texas Roadhouse is growing at an alarming rate, so more people are about to become acquainted with its crunchy, golden fries. 

The Seasoned Fries at Bubba's 33, no matter which location, are pleasing Hoosiers with their toothsome texture and expert seasoning. It also offers Spicy Fries, in case you like your fries fiery. 

bubbas33.com

(317) 883-4833

various locations

Iowa: The Fries at Field Day Brewing Co. in North Liberty

Bowl of fries at Field Day Brewing in Iowa fielddaybeer/Instagram

The fries at Field Day Brewing Co. have been accused of contributing to a "fry frenzy" in the Iowa City area — and there's beer!

The fries are beer battered (duh), extra thick, and crisp. You can go basic, or you can load your order up with toppings: Field Day has an appetizer featuring fries doused in cheese sauce, ranch dressing, and covered with pulled pork.

fielddaybrewing.com

(319) 665-0025

925 Liberty Way, North Liberty, IA, 52317

Kansas: The Regular Fries at The Burger Stand in Lawrence

Burger and fries at Burger Stand in Lawrence, Kansas casbahburgerstand/Instagram

You get a lot of options at The Burger Stand in Lawrence. Try the Regular first (they're anything but), then move on to the Cajun fries or even the poutine. There's much to explore.

At The Burger Stand, they don't bother with beef tallow or even peanut oil: they fry their potatoes in regular canola oil. With a fairly low smoking point, it takes a steady hand and impeccable timing to pull them out at just the right moment. The folks at The Burger Stand are masters of that moment.  

burgerstandrestaurants.com

(785) 856-0543

803 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS, 66044

Kentucky: The House Fries at The House of Marigold in Louisville

Egg sandwich and fries at Marigold in Louisville marigoldcateringco/Instagram

The House of Marigold is a cute brunch space in historic Louisville that grew out of a successful catering company. The team at the helm are veterans of Kentucky's restaurant scene, and you can taste their experience in each fry. 

The House Fries come with spiced Parmesan seasoning and a punchy garlic aioli. Since first opening in 2023 (they opened a second location in the NuLu neighborhood earlier this year), Marigold has become one of the city's go-to brunch spots. 

thehouseofmarigold.com

(502) 384-3767

10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY, 40223

Louisiana: The Home Cut Fries at Elsie's Plate & Pie in Baton Rouge

Burger and fries at Elsie's Plate and Pie in Louisiana elsiesplatenpie/Instagram

Louisiana's best fries come from a Soul Food/pie place. With hand-cut fries and a classic cooking method, Elsie's might have to change its name to Elsie's Pies and Fries.

In November 2025, Elsie's received an official recommendation from the prestigious Michelin Guide. It's easy to get distracted by the mouthwatering pies — but don't miss the Home Cut Fries. A side order will only run you four dollars, and they go great with everything.  

elsiespies.com

(225) 636-5157

3145 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA, 70806

Maine: The Sweet Potato Fries at Foreside Tavern & Side Bar in Falmouth

Burger and sweet potato fries at Foreside Tavern in Maine theforesidetavern/Instagram

The standard fries at the Foreside Tavern are golden, crunchy, and terrific. The sweet potato fries, though, are something special. 

Sweet potato fries can be tricky to master: with less starch than spuds, it's harder to get that craveable, crispy texture. The folks at Foreside have figured out the formula, and Mainers are flocking to their fries. 

theforesidetavern.com

(207) 835-0019

270 US RTE 1, Falmouth, ME, 04105

Maryland: The French Fries at Thrasher's in Ocean City

Cup of French fries at Thrasher's in Ocean City, Maryland thrashersfries/Instagram

All Thrasher's does is fries. With three locations on the beach in Ocean City, it's obviously doing them right.

Thrasher's has been dishing up fries beachside since 1929, and that experience is evident. The fries are delightful, with a stereotypical golden-brown look and exceptional freshness and flavor. There's no ketchup allowed, however, so try a little apple cider vinegar instead.

thrashersfries.com

(410) 289-7232

401 S Atlantic Avenue #1, Ocean City, MD, 21842

Massachusetts: The Hand-Cut Fries at Saus in Somerville

French fries on a plate from Saus in Somerville, MA sausatbowmarket/Instagram

No one loves French fries more than an impoverished, underfed college kid, and the Boston area has an army of those. One of their favorite spots for spuds is Saus in Somerville.

The hand-cut fries at sauce are made from house-aged, twice-fried Idaho potatoes. There are also options galore, with dozens of dipping sauces and a "Create Your Own Poutine" option.

sausboston.com

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, MA, 02143

Michigan: The Cosmik Fries at HopCat in Detroit

French fries at HopCat Beer Bar in Detroit, MI hopcatbeerbar/Instagram

HopCat is a Wolverine State bar chain. It might be better known for its spuds than its suds, though. 

At HopCat, you can enjoy your Cosmik Fries three different ways. There's regular, expertly seasoned with a side of cheese sauce, and there's a loaded option featuring bacon and jalapenos. If you're wanting a bit more, opt for the Truffle Parm fries. 

hopcat.com/detroit

(313) 769-8828

4265 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI, 48201

Minnesota: The French Fries at Nightingale in Minneapolis

Lamb burger and fries at Nightingale in Minneapolis, MN nightingalempls/Instagram

It is possible to get good fries at a fancy restaurant. You just might have to travel to Minneapolis to do it.

The fries at Nightingale come with a decidedly upscale malt vinegar aioli. They're also a little bigger and heartier than fast food fries, making them perfect for dipping. These fries pair great with one of Nightingale's other not-too-highbrow dishes, the ginger-sesame chicken wings.

nightingalempls.com

(612) 354-7060

2551 Lyndale Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN, 55405

Mississippi: The LA Crawfish Fondue Fries at Lou's Full-Serv in Ridgeland

Crawfish fondue fries at Lou's Full Serv in Mississippi lousfullserv/Instagram

In 2024, Lou's Full Serv, a downtown Jackson staple, was exiled to the suburbs. Fortunately, the beloved restaurant remembered to pack its signature LA Crawfish Fondue Fries.

The hardy fries at Lou's are perfect for dipping, even in the relatively heavy fondue. The fondue itself is ultra cheesy, and flavored by Louisiana crawfish tails.   

lousfullserv.com

(601) 487-6359

1067 Highland Colony Parkway Suite 2, Ridgeland, MS, 39157

Missouri: The Tallow Fries at Bolyard's Meat and Provisions in Maplewood

tallow fries at Bolyard's in Maplewood, MO bolyardsmeat/Instagram

You'll find the best fries in Missouri at a hipster-heavy suburban St. Louis butcher/meatery. What makes the fries at Bolyard's so tasty? It's the tallow.

Frying with tallow isn't exclusive to Bolyard's, or even the meat-loving Midwest. When the tallow comes from an in-house butcher shop, however — and it's used to fry up expertly cut potatoes — you know you're getting something special.  

bolyardsmeat.com

(314) 647-2567

2733 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood, MO, 63143

Montana: The Hoagieville Cheese Fries at The Montana Club in Great Falls

cheese fries at the Montana Club in Great Falls, MT themontanaclub/Instagram

The Montana Club is a small, local chain. It's a little kitschy, but it's Hoagieville Fries are some of the best eats in the state. 

The Hoagieville Fries come festooned with the Montana Club's "secret spice" mix, and the hefty portion is absolutely covered in cheese. If that sounds like it's too much, stop by at happy hour for its lighter "parm fries" version.

montanaclub.com

(406) 315-3723

907 Smelter Avenue NE, Great Falls, MT, 59404

Nebraska: The Curry Fries at Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob in Omaha

Fries at Amsterdam Falafel Kabob in Nebraska amsterdamfalafelkabob/Instagram

Late night food typically isn't healthy, or even healthy-ish. If you happen to be out late in Omaha, though, you can't do much better than the fare at Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob.

Amsterdam's locally famous fries come with a sprinkling of curry, and they're served with mayo and ketchup. They might be the least healthy-ish thing on the menu, but the flavor is worth the calories. 

afkdundee.com

(402) 504-3223

620 N 50th Street, Omaha, NE, 68132

Nevada: The Bucking Bull Fries at PBR Rock Bar & Grill in Las Vegas

Bucking Bull fries at PBR Rock Bar in Las Vegas pbrrockbar/Instagram

Chefs love to put a fried egg on top of everything. Sometimes, though, even a perfectly fried egg doesn't always belong.

The folks at PBR Rock Bar & Grill haven't gotten the message, and that's a good thing. Its Bucking Bull Fries are topped with cheese, bacon, Buffalo sauce, and topped with a fried egg. They're great, but be patient. According to its website, PBR Rock Bar is in the midst of relocating.

pbrrockbar.com

(702) 750-1685

3663 Las Vegas Boulevard S #730, Las Vegas, NV, 89109

New Hampshire: The Classic Fries at The Gyro Spot in Manchester

fries at Gyro Spot in Manchester, NH thegyrospot/Instagram

The best fries in New Hampshire come from a little gyro spot in Manchester. In fact, they come from The Gyro Spot.

The fries their are great on their own, but even better with tzatziki. There are lots of creative ways to use tzatziki, but as Manchester locals know, the tastiest is as a dipping sauce for golden, crispy fries. 

thegyrospot.com

(603) 218-3869

1073 Elm Street, Manchester, NH, 03101

New Jersey: The Disco Fries at Left Bank Burger Bar in Jersey City

Disco Fries at Left Bank Burger Bar in Jersey City lb.downtown/Instagram

Disco Fries are a New Jersey delicacy: crispy fries, usually crinkle-cut, heaped with mozzarella and brown gravy. Every diner worth its salt in the Garden State does disco a little differently, but nobody does them like Left Bank.

At Left Bank Burger Bar, the fries are less crinkly and more hardy. There's just enough gravy to impart flavor without turning the dish into a soggy mess, and the cheese is smooth and salty. 

lbburgerbar.com

(201) 630-4127

194 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ, 07302

New Mexico: The Beer Battered Fries at Del Charro in Santa Fe

French fries at Del Charro in Santa Fe, NM delcharro_santafe/Instagram

One of the best bars in New Mexico offers tasty beer battered fries to go along with whatever you're drinking. Del Charro is certainly a bar first, but the food is so good you'll want to visit even if you're sober-curious.

These fries have crunch. The beer-infused batter cooks up into a flavorful crust that insulates and protects the ultra-creamy insides. 

delcharro.com

(505) 954-0320

101 W Alameda Street, Santa Fe, NM, 87501

New York: The Old Bay Waffle Fries at Mother's Ruin in New York City

Waffle Fries at Mother's Ruin in New York mothersruinnyc/Instagram

Since opening in 2011, Mother's Ruin on Spring Street in Manhattan has become known for two things: its brunch and its waffle fries. Also, it has cocktails. 

The waffle fries come in large portions that are perfect for sharing and absorbing alcohol. Get them dusted with Old Bay for more flavor and spice. For an extra kick, try them alongside a frozen slushy. 

mothersruinnyc.com

(212) 219-0942

18 Spring Street, New York, NY, 10012

North Carolina: The Beef Fat French Fries at NanaSteak in Durham

French fries with salmon burger at NaNaSteak in Durham, NC nanasteak/Instagram

At this tobacco-themed, upscale steakhouse in Durham, the fries are served with Bearnaise sauce. They're also cooked in beef fat, making them one of the best bites in the Triangle.

Bearnaise is a classic French sauce — buttery, eggy, a descendant of Hollandaise. It work well the hardy fries at NanaSteak, giving the potatoes more flavor and heft.   

nanasteak.com

(919) 282-1183

345 Blackwell Street, Durham, NC, 27701

North Dakota: The Fresh Cut Fries at JL Beers in South Fargo

Messy burger and fries at JL Beers in Fargo, ND jlbeerssouthfargo/X

JL Beers, a regional fast-casual chain in the Dakotas, makes some great fries. It has won all kinds of Reader's Choice and Best of the Midwest awards, and the hand-cut fries are a big reason why.

You can get them dressed up, too. The fries also come loaded with Buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.

jlbeers.com

(701) 356-4240

4240 32nd Avenue S, Fargo, ND, 58104

Ohio: The Fries at Marlow's Cheesesteaks in Gahanna

French fries at Marlows in Gahanna, Ohio marlowscheesesteaks/Instagram

The fries from Philly cheesesteak joint Marlow's are the best in Columbus, with or without cheese — and it's not just me saying it. 

People are flocking to Marlow's out in Gahanna for fries that are always fresh, hot, and more hardy than fluffy. If you opt for the cheesy version, be prepared for a lot of cheese. A lot.  

marlowscheesesteaks.com

(614) 532-5182

93 N High Street, Gahanna, OH, 43230

Oklahoma: The Dry Rub Fries at Mack's Wings in Tulsa

French fries at Mack's Wings in Tulsa/OK macks_wings/Instagram

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Wings and fries. They're a classic combos for a reason.  

At Mack's, the wings are saucy and the fries are spicy. Its potatoes are coated with a savory spice blend, and though the fries are excellent on their own, they're somehow made better by the fiery, sticky hot wings. 

mackswings.com

(918) 551-7626

782 East Pine Street, Tulsa, OK, 74106

Oregon: The Dirty Fries at Lardo in Portland

dirty fries at Lardo in Portland, OR lardopdx/Instagram

Leave it to Portlandians to get weird and make things better. Specifically, leave it to the Portlandians at Lardo. 

The Dirty Fries at Lardo are topped with fried rosemary, peppers, and pork scraps. They're a little out-there, and a lot delicious. There's also an option called "Lardo Fries" for people who want all the flavor without the meat.  

lardosandwiches.com

(503) 234-7786

1212 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR, 97214

Pennsylvania: The Truffle Parmesan Fries at Star Fusion Express in Philadelphia

truffle and parmesan fries at Star Fusion Express in Philadelphia starfusionexpress/Instagram

There's fusion, and then there's fusion. Star Fusion Express is fusing the flavors of America, the Caribbean, and Thailand. They're also making great fries.

At a place that serves both hot wings and spring rolls, quality is always a concern. However, the fries at Star Fusion Express — particularly the Truffle Parmesan Fries — are consistently delightful. They're so good that they can often overshadow the also terrific entrees.

starfusionrestaurant.com

(215) 307-3111

5178 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19131

Rhode Island: The French Fries at Wright's Farm Restaurant in Burrillville

French fries at Wright's Farm Restaurant in Rhode Island wrightsfarmrestaurant/Instagram

Outside of Providence, there's a family-style chicken dinner restaurant with delectable fries. Wright's Farm Restaurant in Burrillville is only a short drive up the highway for the state's capital. 

Everything — including the fries — is dished out family-style, so you'll need fast hands. These thick, tender steak fries are perfection, with a creamy filling inside of a crisp exterior.  

wrightsfarm.com

(401) 769-2856

84 Inman Road, Burrillville, RI, 02830

South Carolina: The Clam Chowder Fries at The Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston

Clam chowder fries at Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston, SC darling_oyster_bar/Instagram

The chef at The Darling calls his French fry concoction "an East Coast or Nor-Eastern Poutine." I guess that's as good of a description as any.

You could also say it's super-fresh clam chowder poured over a plate of delectable French fries. Potatoes pair nicely with a chowder, especially when both components are this tasty. There's also a The Darling in Savannah, so South Georgians can try it, too.

thedarling.com

(843) 641-0821

513 King Street, Charleston, SC, 29403

South Dakota: The Fries at Sickie's Garage in Sioux Falls

French fries and patty melt at Sickie's Garage in Sioux Falls, SD sickiesburgers/Instagram

Burger chain fries can be quite good, and everyone has their own favorite. The fries at Sickie's might be the best, though.

Sickie's Burgers has more than a dozen locations in big cities like Las Vegas and Miami, and it's still growing. It also has sweet potato fries, and they're cooked to the same crispy perfection as the non-sweet ones.

sickiesburgers.com

(605) 271-7967

2616 S Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Tennessee: The Fries at Dino's in Nashville

fries with ketchup and mustard at Dino's in Nashville, TN dinosnashville/Instagram

In East Nashville, a nondescript dive bar is serving up some great fries. This bar goes by the moniker, Dino's.

At Dino's, the fries are greasy in the best way. They're just dive-y enough to be amazing. You can get them either Joe's Style or Animal Style. Both styles come covered in Velveeta, but only one gets a squeeze of "special sauce."

dinosnashville.com

(615) 226-3566

411 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN, 37206

Texas: The Cheese Fries Surprise at Rodeo Goat in Arlington

Cheese fries at Rodeo Goat in Arlington, TX rodeogoatburger/Instagram

The newest location of the Texas mini-chain Rodeo Goat is carrying on the tradition of The Cheese Fries Surprise (The "surprise" is brisket chili). The fries are thin, but they're crispy enough to not get bogged down by all the fixins (peppers, bacon, and cheese) and, especially, that brisket chili. 

It's grandiose. It's Texas. It's fries. 

rodeogoat.com

(817) 898-4628

333 E Division Street, Arlington, TX, 76011

Utah: The Gumbo Fries at The Bayou in Salt Lake

gumbo fries at The Bayou in Salt Lake City, UT utahbayou/Instagram

I guess the Jazz aren't the only thing that moved from New Orleans to Salt Lake City. At Utah Bayou, you can experience Cajun flavors way out west. 

The Gumbo fries are an unusual fusion, but it absolutely works. The gumbo itself is good and authentic, and the fries are so perfectly cooked they would taste good dipped in almost anything. 

utahbayou.com

(801) 961-8400

645 S State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84111

Vermont: The Frys at Al's French Fries in South Burlington

Frys at Al's French Fries in Vermont alfrenchfrys/Instagram

Al's French Frys is a Vermont institution that opened back in the late '40s. It's so revered, Al's took home a James Beard American Classics Award in 2010.

For almost eight decades, the folks at Al's have been doing French fries the right way. They serve up Old School diner fries with enough warmth, crunch, and salt to be considered both classic and timeless.

alsfrenchfrys.com

(802) 862-9203

1251 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT, 05403

Virginia: The House Cut Fries at Burger Bach in Richmond

burger and fries at Burger Bach in Richmond, VA thebachcarytown/Instagram

The folks at Burger Bach describe their restaurant as, "A New Zealand Inspired Gastropub." While the menu does feature lots of Kiwi-forward favorites, the fries are all-American. 

Things start to get interesting (and tasty) when you explore the dipping sauces. They range from the weird — like Manuka Honey Mustard — to the even weirder, like Blueberry BBQ. If you don't know where to start, the Smoked Shallot Aioli is perfect for beginners. 

theburgerbach.com

(804) 359-1305

3426 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA, 23221

Washington: The Nori Fries at Katsu Burger in Seattle

Nori Fries at Katsu Burger in Seattle katsuburger/Instagram

How about some perfectly golden fries sprinkled with roasted seaweed for a change? That's what you'll find at Katsu Burger, an Asian-influenced West Coast restaurant chain.

At Katsu Burger, the Nori Fries might be the most popular item, but they're not your only choice. If seaweed's not your thing, you can get the same crispy shoestrings seasoned with curry, a 12-spice blend, or just plain old sea salt.   

katsuburger.com

(206) 762-0752

6538 4th Avenue S, Seattle, WA, 98108

West Virginia: The Society Fries at Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville

Society Fries at Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville, WV secret_sandwich_society/Instagram

What makes the fries at Secret Sandwich Society stand out? It's not a secret: It's the seasoning.

The expertly-seasoned fries (the actual blend is a secret) are awesome on their own, but they can also be gussied up. They're available with pimento cheese, crumbled bacon, and/or truffle oil. They're so good, you won't be able to stop talking about them. 

secretsandwhichsociety.com

(304) 574-4777

103 Keller Avenue, Fayetteville, WV, 25840

Wisconsin: The IPA Fries at Camino in Milwaukee

The IPA Fries at Camino in Milwaukee caminomke/Instagram

The IPA fries at Camino come with a house-made beer cheese sauce — because, Wisconsin. They couldn't be better.

The shoestring fries are beer-battered and cooked up super crisp. Camino is first and foremost a beer place, but the IPA fries go great with whatever you're drinking. There's also a second location out in West Allis, so double the beer, double the fries. 

camino434s2ndst.toast.site

(414) 763-0232

434 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53204

Wyoming: The Steak Fries at 2 Doors Down in Cheyenne

Burger and fry basket from 2 Doors Down in Wyoming 2.doors.down307/Instagram

This cute little burger/sandwich/Italian place in downtown Cheyenne serves classic steak fries that are infinitely craveable. You'll find a little bit of everything at 2 Doors Down, but the fries are the best reason to go.

There's nothing unique or uncommon about them: they're just chunky, thick, and fried to perfection. The insides are creamy, and there's always plenty of salt. What more do you need? 

2doorsdown.net

(307) 634-6008

118 E 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY, 82001

Methodology

French fries on white background long island beach/Shutterstock

Picking the best of anything anywhere is a difficult task, as well as an imperfect one, since "best" is subjective. I relied on local newspapers and media the most. However, I also considered awards recognition and peeked at customer reviews. I looked for places doing interesting things that customers liked as well.

