The Absolute Best French Fries In Every US State

The origin story of the French fry and its rise to All-American side dish ubiquity is winding and complex. What makes a French fry good or even great, however, is straightforward.

We want our fries golden-brown, with a crisp exterior and soft, fluffy insides — and we want salt, as well as something to dip them in. Those standards are immutable no matter where you are in the U.S. The good news is that restaurants, both upscale and accessible, all over the country are meeting those standards. They're doing it in different ways in terms of both flavor and technique.

Picking the best French fries in every state is a daunting task. We relied on local media, word of mouth, awards recognition, and personal tasting experience to make this list. We're sure that some fry connoisseurs will be disappointed their favorite didn't make the list. To that, we say, "Go out, eat a lot of fries, and make your own list." Trust us, it's a fun, tasty task.