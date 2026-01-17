The Absolute Best French Fries In Every US State
The origin story of the French fry and its rise to All-American side dish ubiquity is winding and complex. What makes a French fry good or even great, however, is straightforward.
We want our fries golden-brown, with a crisp exterior and soft, fluffy insides — and we want salt, as well as something to dip them in. Those standards are immutable no matter where you are in the U.S. The good news is that restaurants, both upscale and accessible, all over the country are meeting those standards. They're doing it in different ways in terms of both flavor and technique.
Picking the best French fries in every state is a daunting task. We relied on local media, word of mouth, awards recognition, and personal tasting experience to make this list. We're sure that some fry connoisseurs will be disappointed their favorite didn't make the list. To that, we say, "Go out, eat a lot of fries, and make your own list." Trust us, it's a fun, tasty task.
Alabama: The Ono Fries at Ono Poke in Birmingham
The crispy furikake Ono Fries with spicy mayo at Ono Poke are just plain good. Furikake is a Japanese seasoning blend that hits every single tastebud: there's fish flakes, seaweed, sesame seeds, and an explosion of various herbs and spices that give French fries an unexpected depth of flavor.
With four locations in and around Birmingham, these ultra-unique fries are also super accessible. Come for the poke bowls, stay for the fries.
(205) 538-5566
325 Summit Boulevard #A, Birmingham, AL, 35243
Alaska: The Crispy Fries at Rustic Goat in Anchorage
Alaskans seem to love their Tastee-Freez — they might argue that the fries there are the best in the state. For a more elevated take on fries, however, try the Crispy Fries at Rustic Goat in Anchorage.
The fries at Rustic Goat are crunchy, hardy, and sturdy enough to stand up to any entree. Try the Crispy Fries with his Burger of the Month special.
(907) 334-8100
2800 Turnagain Street, Anchorage, AK, 99517
Arizona: The Yucca Fries at Butterfly Burger in Sedona
Don't judge this self-described "Couture Burger Lounge" by name alone. The yucca fries are amazing, and absolutely nothing about them is highfalutin.
The yucca fries at Butterfly Burger are basic in just the right way: fried to perfection with a crisp exterior while light and fluffy inside. Using yucca instead of potatoes also imparts an interestingly nutty flavor.
(928) 862-4448
6657 AZ-179 Suite B1, Sedona, AZ, 86351
Arkansas: The House Parmesan Fries at Capital Bar and Grill in Little Rock
The Capital Bar and Grill often shows up on "Best of Little Rock" lists. There are plenty of delicious reasons to visit the Capital, but its House Parmesan Fries are definitely number one.
There's just enough parm sprinkled over the fries to give them a cheesy punch without turning them into cheesy fries. There's also just enough pepper sprinkled over to make the Parmesan really pop.
(501) 370-7013
111 West Markham Street, Little Rock, AR, 72201
California: The Belgian Duck Fat Fries at Beer Baron Bar in Pleasanton
Beer Baron Bar, a small Bay Area chain of Whisky Bars, is pushing potatoes to the limit with scrumptious Belgian Duck Fat Fries. There are also some bells and whistles, like loaded and vegan versions, but the basic one is best for dipping.
There are a half dozen dipping sauces to choose from. The substantial Happy Hour crowd seems to prefer the Smoky Ketchup, but you get two included, so maybe try a less conventional choice, too, like the Herbed Yogurt.
(925) 223-8577
336 St. Mary Street, Pleasanton, CA, 94566
Colorado: The Tallow Fries at C Burger in Boulder
Here's a controversial pick: the best fries in Colorado come from a just-opened burger place, brought to you from a fine-dining group. Fight me.
C Burger focuses on nose-to-tail eating,and it's cooking its potatoes in beef tallow for some seriously flavorful fries. There are currently two locations, and lucky for everyone, the Tallow Fries are available at both.
(720) 762-5607
921 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO, 80302
Connecticut: The Hand-Cut Fries at Fryborg Restaurant in Trumbull
Fryborg, a food truck serving fresh, hand-cut fries, opened its brick-and-mortar location in Trumbull in 2022. Now with a permanent location, you never have to track down the best fries in Connecticut.
There's nothing fancy or different about Fryborg's fries — they're just really good fast food-style French fries. You can try making fries like that at home, or you could just hop a plane to Connecticut.
(203) 880-9250
10 Broadway, Trumbull, CT, 06611
Delaware: The Route 33 Fries at Ava's in Rehoboth Beach
Ava's is a French fry place in Rehoboth Beach disguised as a pizzeria and wine bar. Its Route 33 Fries are hand-cut, and they're great plain. You can also add Parmesan, Old Bay (naturally), blue cheese, and/or truffle.
These fries are listed under "appetizers" on Ava's menu, and they don't really pair naturally with the dishes on the distinctly Italian menu. The fries are worth a visit on their own, however.
(302) 212-5458
29 Baltimore Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971
Florida: The Homemade French Fries at Blue Collar in Miami
Blue Collar serves up Philly cheesesteaks in South Florida, but the real attraction is the fries. Since opening in its original location in 2012 (Blue Collar moved to its current spot in 2024), the Homemade French Fries at Blue Collar have scored rave reviews from the local press.
Its no-frill fries with creamy centers and crisp coatings that put even the best frozen fries to shame. Try them with a Blue Collar's Lamb Burger for a real treat.
(305) 756-0366
6789 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL, 33138
Georgia: The Dill Fries at Mix Market in Columbus
The Mix Market on Broadway in Columbus is a new-ish, local take on a casual dining restaurant. It's been open for fewer than three years, and the Dill Fries have become the restaurant's star attraction.
The Dill Fries taste like crispy salt and dill potato chips, only with soft, creamy centers. Mix Market also has Sweet Potato Fries, and they're almost as good.
(706) 984-8004
1040 Broadway, Columbus, GA, 31901
Hawaii: The Garlic Fries at 'Aiea Bowl in 'Aiea
How about your choice of shoestring or waffle fries with a generous helping of minced garlic served in a bowling alley? And on top of that, it's in paradise.
At 'Aiea Bowl, right outside of Honolulu, the amount of garlic it seasons its fries with can be a little excessive — at least at first bite. After a few waffles or shoestrings, though, you'll be asking for more.
(808) 488-6854
99-115 'Aiea Heights Drive, 'Aiea, HI, 96701
Idaho: The Shoestring Fries with Cajun Salt at Boise Fry Company in Boise
It's easy to find good fries in Idaho, the "Undisputed Potato Capital." The fries at the appropriately-named Boise Fry Company, however, are a julienne above.
Choose your shape, seasonings, salts, and sauces; mix and match; enjoy — it's really that simple at Boise Fry Company. The secret is in the potatoes it uses: most come from an organic farm just up the road in Glenns Ferry.
(208) 912-4912
Adelmann Building, 204 N Capitol Boulevard, Boise, ID, 83702
Illinois: The Beef Dripping Chips at Hawksmoor in Chicago
Here's one for all of the anglophiles in Chicagoland. The Hawksmoor is a London steakhouse in Chicago that serves "chips" cooked in beef tallow.
Fries cooked in tallow — like the ones at Hawksmoor — don't just absorb its beefy flavor. The high smoking point of tallow allows the potatoes to cook through without picking up any acrid, smokey-in-a-bad-way unpleasantness. The Hawksmoor also operates another U.S. location in New York.
(872) 272-4240
500 N LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL, 60654
Indiana: The Seasoned Fries at Bubba's 33 in Indianapolis
Bubba's 33 is a sports bar/eatery chain with more than 50 locations nationwide. The spinoff of Texas Roadhouse is growing at an alarming rate, so more people are about to become acquainted with its crunchy, golden fries.
The Seasoned Fries at Bubba's 33, no matter which location, are pleasing Hoosiers with their toothsome texture and expert seasoning. It also offers Spicy Fries, in case you like your fries fiery.
(317) 883-4833
various locations
Iowa: The Fries at Field Day Brewing Co. in North Liberty
The fries at Field Day Brewing Co. have been accused of contributing to a "fry frenzy" in the Iowa City area — and there's beer!
The fries are beer battered (duh), extra thick, and crisp. You can go basic, or you can load your order up with toppings: Field Day has an appetizer featuring fries doused in cheese sauce, ranch dressing, and covered with pulled pork.
(319) 665-0025
925 Liberty Way, North Liberty, IA, 52317
Kansas: The Regular Fries at The Burger Stand in Lawrence
You get a lot of options at The Burger Stand in Lawrence. Try the Regular first (they're anything but), then move on to the Cajun fries or even the poutine. There's much to explore.
At The Burger Stand, they don't bother with beef tallow or even peanut oil: they fry their potatoes in regular canola oil. With a fairly low smoking point, it takes a steady hand and impeccable timing to pull them out at just the right moment. The folks at The Burger Stand are masters of that moment.
(785) 856-0543
803 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS, 66044
Kentucky: The House Fries at The House of Marigold in Louisville
The House of Marigold is a cute brunch space in historic Louisville that grew out of a successful catering company. The team at the helm are veterans of Kentucky's restaurant scene, and you can taste their experience in each fry.
The House Fries come with spiced Parmesan seasoning and a punchy garlic aioli. Since first opening in 2023 (they opened a second location in the NuLu neighborhood earlier this year), Marigold has become one of the city's go-to brunch spots.
(502) 384-3767
10310 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY, 40223
Louisiana: The Home Cut Fries at Elsie's Plate & Pie in Baton Rouge
Louisiana's best fries come from a Soul Food/pie place. With hand-cut fries and a classic cooking method, Elsie's might have to change its name to Elsie's Pies and Fries.
In November 2025, Elsie's received an official recommendation from the prestigious Michelin Guide. It's easy to get distracted by the mouthwatering pies — but don't miss the Home Cut Fries. A side order will only run you four dollars, and they go great with everything.
(225) 636-5157
3145 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA, 70806
Maine: The Sweet Potato Fries at Foreside Tavern & Side Bar in Falmouth
The standard fries at the Foreside Tavern are golden, crunchy, and terrific. The sweet potato fries, though, are something special.
Sweet potato fries can be tricky to master: with less starch than spuds, it's harder to get that craveable, crispy texture. The folks at Foreside have figured out the formula, and Mainers are flocking to their fries.
(207) 835-0019
270 US RTE 1, Falmouth, ME, 04105
Maryland: The French Fries at Thrasher's in Ocean City
All Thrasher's does is fries. With three locations on the beach in Ocean City, it's obviously doing them right.
Thrasher's has been dishing up fries beachside since 1929, and that experience is evident. The fries are delightful, with a stereotypical golden-brown look and exceptional freshness and flavor. There's no ketchup allowed, however, so try a little apple cider vinegar instead.
(410) 289-7232
401 S Atlantic Avenue #1, Ocean City, MD, 21842
Massachusetts: The Hand-Cut Fries at Saus in Somerville
No one loves French fries more than an impoverished, underfed college kid, and the Boston area has an army of those. One of their favorite spots for spuds is Saus in Somerville.
The hand-cut fries at sauce are made from house-aged, twice-fried Idaho potatoes. There are also options galore, with dozens of dipping sauces and a "Create Your Own Poutine" option.
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, MA, 02143
Michigan: The Cosmik Fries at HopCat in Detroit
HopCat is a Wolverine State bar chain. It might be better known for its spuds than its suds, though.
At HopCat, you can enjoy your Cosmik Fries three different ways. There's regular, expertly seasoned with a side of cheese sauce, and there's a loaded option featuring bacon and jalapenos. If you're wanting a bit more, opt for the Truffle Parm fries.
(313) 769-8828
4265 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI, 48201
Minnesota: The French Fries at Nightingale in Minneapolis
It is possible to get good fries at a fancy restaurant. You just might have to travel to Minneapolis to do it.
The fries at Nightingale come with a decidedly upscale malt vinegar aioli. They're also a little bigger and heartier than fast food fries, making them perfect for dipping. These fries pair great with one of Nightingale's other not-too-highbrow dishes, the ginger-sesame chicken wings.
(612) 354-7060
2551 Lyndale Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN, 55405
Mississippi: The LA Crawfish Fondue Fries at Lou's Full-Serv in Ridgeland
In 2024, Lou's Full Serv, a downtown Jackson staple, was exiled to the suburbs. Fortunately, the beloved restaurant remembered to pack its signature LA Crawfish Fondue Fries.
The hardy fries at Lou's are perfect for dipping, even in the relatively heavy fondue. The fondue itself is ultra cheesy, and flavored by Louisiana crawfish tails.
(601) 487-6359
1067 Highland Colony Parkway Suite 2, Ridgeland, MS, 39157
Missouri: The Tallow Fries at Bolyard's Meat and Provisions in Maplewood
You'll find the best fries in Missouri at a hipster-heavy suburban St. Louis butcher/meatery. What makes the fries at Bolyard's so tasty? It's the tallow.
Frying with tallow isn't exclusive to Bolyard's, or even the meat-loving Midwest. When the tallow comes from an in-house butcher shop, however — and it's used to fry up expertly cut potatoes — you know you're getting something special.
(314) 647-2567
2733 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood, MO, 63143
Montana: The Hoagieville Cheese Fries at The Montana Club in Great Falls
The Montana Club is a small, local chain. It's a little kitschy, but it's Hoagieville Fries are some of the best eats in the state.
The Hoagieville Fries come festooned with the Montana Club's "secret spice" mix, and the hefty portion is absolutely covered in cheese. If that sounds like it's too much, stop by at happy hour for its lighter "parm fries" version.
(406) 315-3723
907 Smelter Avenue NE, Great Falls, MT, 59404
Nebraska: The Curry Fries at Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob in Omaha
Late night food typically isn't healthy, or even healthy-ish. If you happen to be out late in Omaha, though, you can't do much better than the fare at Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob.
Amsterdam's locally famous fries come with a sprinkling of curry, and they're served with mayo and ketchup. They might be the least healthy-ish thing on the menu, but the flavor is worth the calories.
(402) 504-3223
620 N 50th Street, Omaha, NE, 68132
Nevada: The Bucking Bull Fries at PBR Rock Bar & Grill in Las Vegas
Chefs love to put a fried egg on top of everything. Sometimes, though, even a perfectly fried egg doesn't always belong.
The folks at PBR Rock Bar & Grill haven't gotten the message, and that's a good thing. Its Bucking Bull Fries are topped with cheese, bacon, Buffalo sauce, and topped with a fried egg. They're great, but be patient. According to its website, PBR Rock Bar is in the midst of relocating.
(702) 750-1685
3663 Las Vegas Boulevard S #730, Las Vegas, NV, 89109
New Hampshire: The Classic Fries at The Gyro Spot in Manchester
The best fries in New Hampshire come from a little gyro spot in Manchester. In fact, they come from The Gyro Spot.
The fries their are great on their own, but even better with tzatziki. There are lots of creative ways to use tzatziki, but as Manchester locals know, the tastiest is as a dipping sauce for golden, crispy fries.
(603) 218-3869
1073 Elm Street, Manchester, NH, 03101
New Jersey: The Disco Fries at Left Bank Burger Bar in Jersey City
Disco Fries are a New Jersey delicacy: crispy fries, usually crinkle-cut, heaped with mozzarella and brown gravy. Every diner worth its salt in the Garden State does disco a little differently, but nobody does them like Left Bank.
At Left Bank Burger Bar, the fries are less crinkly and more hardy. There's just enough gravy to impart flavor without turning the dish into a soggy mess, and the cheese is smooth and salty.
(201) 630-4127
194 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ, 07302
New Mexico: The Beer Battered Fries at Del Charro in Santa Fe
One of the best bars in New Mexico offers tasty beer battered fries to go along with whatever you're drinking. Del Charro is certainly a bar first, but the food is so good you'll want to visit even if you're sober-curious.
These fries have crunch. The beer-infused batter cooks up into a flavorful crust that insulates and protects the ultra-creamy insides.
(505) 954-0320
101 W Alameda Street, Santa Fe, NM, 87501
New York: The Old Bay Waffle Fries at Mother's Ruin in New York City
Since opening in 2011, Mother's Ruin on Spring Street in Manhattan has become known for two things: its brunch and its waffle fries. Also, it has cocktails.
The waffle fries come in large portions that are perfect for sharing and absorbing alcohol. Get them dusted with Old Bay for more flavor and spice. For an extra kick, try them alongside a frozen slushy.
(212) 219-0942
18 Spring Street, New York, NY, 10012
North Carolina: The Beef Fat French Fries at NanaSteak in Durham
At this tobacco-themed, upscale steakhouse in Durham, the fries are served with Bearnaise sauce. They're also cooked in beef fat, making them one of the best bites in the Triangle.
Bearnaise is a classic French sauce — buttery, eggy, a descendant of Hollandaise. It work well the hardy fries at NanaSteak, giving the potatoes more flavor and heft.
(919) 282-1183
345 Blackwell Street, Durham, NC, 27701
North Dakota: The Fresh Cut Fries at JL Beers in South Fargo
JL Beers, a regional fast-casual chain in the Dakotas, makes some great fries. It has won all kinds of Reader's Choice and Best of the Midwest awards, and the hand-cut fries are a big reason why.
You can get them dressed up, too. The fries also come loaded with Buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
(701) 356-4240
4240 32nd Avenue S, Fargo, ND, 58104
Ohio: The Fries at Marlow's Cheesesteaks in Gahanna
The fries from Philly cheesesteak joint Marlow's are the best in Columbus, with or without cheese — and it's not just me saying it.
People are flocking to Marlow's out in Gahanna for fries that are always fresh, hot, and more hardy than fluffy. If you opt for the cheesy version, be prepared for a lot of cheese. A lot.
(614) 532-5182
93 N High Street, Gahanna, OH, 43230
Oklahoma: The Dry Rub Fries at Mack's Wings in Tulsa
Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Wings and fries. They're a classic combos for a reason.
At Mack's, the wings are saucy and the fries are spicy. Its potatoes are coated with a savory spice blend, and though the fries are excellent on their own, they're somehow made better by the fiery, sticky hot wings.
(918) 551-7626
782 East Pine Street, Tulsa, OK, 74106
Oregon: The Dirty Fries at Lardo in Portland
Leave it to Portlandians to get weird and make things better. Specifically, leave it to the Portlandians at Lardo.
The Dirty Fries at Lardo are topped with fried rosemary, peppers, and pork scraps. They're a little out-there, and a lot delicious. There's also an option called "Lardo Fries" for people who want all the flavor without the meat.
(503) 234-7786
1212 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR, 97214
Pennsylvania: The Truffle Parmesan Fries at Star Fusion Express in Philadelphia
There's fusion, and then there's fusion. Star Fusion Express is fusing the flavors of America, the Caribbean, and Thailand. They're also making great fries.
At a place that serves both hot wings and spring rolls, quality is always a concern. However, the fries at Star Fusion Express — particularly the Truffle Parmesan Fries — are consistently delightful. They're so good that they can often overshadow the also terrific entrees.
(215) 307-3111
5178 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19131
Rhode Island: The French Fries at Wright's Farm Restaurant in Burrillville
Outside of Providence, there's a family-style chicken dinner restaurant with delectable fries. Wright's Farm Restaurant in Burrillville is only a short drive up the highway for the state's capital.
Everything — including the fries — is dished out family-style, so you'll need fast hands. These thick, tender steak fries are perfection, with a creamy filling inside of a crisp exterior.
(401) 769-2856
84 Inman Road, Burrillville, RI, 02830
South Carolina: The Clam Chowder Fries at The Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston
The chef at The Darling calls his French fry concoction "an East Coast or Nor-Eastern Poutine." I guess that's as good of a description as any.
You could also say it's super-fresh clam chowder poured over a plate of delectable French fries. Potatoes pair nicely with a chowder, especially when both components are this tasty. There's also a The Darling in Savannah, so South Georgians can try it, too.
(843) 641-0821
513 King Street, Charleston, SC, 29403
South Dakota: The Fries at Sickie's Garage in Sioux Falls
Burger chain fries can be quite good, and everyone has their own favorite. The fries at Sickie's might be the best, though.
Sickie's Burgers has more than a dozen locations in big cities like Las Vegas and Miami, and it's still growing. It also has sweet potato fries, and they're cooked to the same crispy perfection as the non-sweet ones.
(605) 271-7967
2616 S Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: The Fries at Dino's in Nashville
In East Nashville, a nondescript dive bar is serving up some great fries. This bar goes by the moniker, Dino's.
At Dino's, the fries are greasy in the best way. They're just dive-y enough to be amazing. You can get them either Joe's Style or Animal Style. Both styles come covered in Velveeta, but only one gets a squeeze of "special sauce."
(615) 226-3566
411 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN, 37206
Texas: The Cheese Fries Surprise at Rodeo Goat in Arlington
The newest location of the Texas mini-chain Rodeo Goat is carrying on the tradition of The Cheese Fries Surprise (The "surprise" is brisket chili). The fries are thin, but they're crispy enough to not get bogged down by all the fixins (peppers, bacon, and cheese) and, especially, that brisket chili.
It's grandiose. It's Texas. It's fries.
(817) 898-4628
333 E Division Street, Arlington, TX, 76011
Utah: The Gumbo Fries at The Bayou in Salt Lake
I guess the Jazz aren't the only thing that moved from New Orleans to Salt Lake City. At Utah Bayou, you can experience Cajun flavors way out west.
The Gumbo fries are an unusual fusion, but it absolutely works. The gumbo itself is good and authentic, and the fries are so perfectly cooked they would taste good dipped in almost anything.
(801) 961-8400
645 S State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84111
Vermont: The Frys at Al's French Fries in South Burlington
Al's French Frys is a Vermont institution that opened back in the late '40s. It's so revered, Al's took home a James Beard American Classics Award in 2010.
For almost eight decades, the folks at Al's have been doing French fries the right way. They serve up Old School diner fries with enough warmth, crunch, and salt to be considered both classic and timeless.
(802) 862-9203
1251 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT, 05403
Virginia: The House Cut Fries at Burger Bach in Richmond
The folks at Burger Bach describe their restaurant as, "A New Zealand Inspired Gastropub." While the menu does feature lots of Kiwi-forward favorites, the fries are all-American.
Things start to get interesting (and tasty) when you explore the dipping sauces. They range from the weird — like Manuka Honey Mustard — to the even weirder, like Blueberry BBQ. If you don't know where to start, the Smoked Shallot Aioli is perfect for beginners.
(804) 359-1305
3426 W Cary Street, Richmond, VA, 23221
Washington: The Nori Fries at Katsu Burger in Seattle
How about some perfectly golden fries sprinkled with roasted seaweed for a change? That's what you'll find at Katsu Burger, an Asian-influenced West Coast restaurant chain.
At Katsu Burger, the Nori Fries might be the most popular item, but they're not your only choice. If seaweed's not your thing, you can get the same crispy shoestrings seasoned with curry, a 12-spice blend, or just plain old sea salt.
katsuburger.com
(206) 762-0752
6538 4th Avenue S, Seattle, WA, 98108
West Virginia: The Society Fries at Secret Sandwich Society in Fayetteville
What makes the fries at Secret Sandwich Society stand out? It's not a secret: It's the seasoning.
The expertly-seasoned fries (the actual blend is a secret) are awesome on their own, but they can also be gussied up. They're available with pimento cheese, crumbled bacon, and/or truffle oil. They're so good, you won't be able to stop talking about them.
(304) 574-4777
103 Keller Avenue, Fayetteville, WV, 25840
Wisconsin: The IPA Fries at Camino in Milwaukee
The IPA fries at Camino come with a house-made beer cheese sauce — because, Wisconsin. They couldn't be better.
The shoestring fries are beer-battered and cooked up super crisp. Camino is first and foremost a beer place, but the IPA fries go great with whatever you're drinking. There's also a second location out in West Allis, so double the beer, double the fries.
(414) 763-0232
434 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53204
Wyoming: The Steak Fries at 2 Doors Down in Cheyenne
This cute little burger/sandwich/Italian place in downtown Cheyenne serves classic steak fries that are infinitely craveable. You'll find a little bit of everything at 2 Doors Down, but the fries are the best reason to go.
There's nothing unique or uncommon about them: they're just chunky, thick, and fried to perfection. The insides are creamy, and there's always plenty of salt. What more do you need?
(307) 634-6008
118 E 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY, 82001
Methodology
Picking the best of anything anywhere is a difficult task, as well as an imperfect one, since "best" is subjective. I relied on local newspapers and media the most. However, I also considered awards recognition and peeked at customer reviews. I looked for places doing interesting things that customers liked as well.