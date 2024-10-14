Are French Fries Even French?

For something so simple, french fries sure seem to attract a lot of scrutiny. Fast food chains' reputations are largely staked on their french fry rankings, and everyone's got their own ideas about what size and shape makes for the ideal fry. One thing most people do seem to agree on, though, is that french fries aren't actually French. Although there's no firm proof of where or when french fries were invented, the most widely believed version of events states that the beloved snack originated in the nation of Belgium.

As legend has it, fries were invented for the sake of convenience by residents of the Belgian city of Namur. One of their staple dishes was fried fish, caught from the River Meuse. One unusually cold winter in 1680, the river froze completely, so no fish could be caught and the people had to search for another food to fry. They turned to potatoes, and became so enamored with the taste of fried spuds that they became a local specialty.

Fast forward to World War I. American troops stationed in Namur got a taste of fried potatoes and fell in love. Since Namur is in the French-speaking part of Belgium, the Americans dubbed the local treat "french fries". France is well-known for many fancy potato side dishes, so it's no surprise Americans back home believed fries were yet another French invention. However, while this might be the most common version of the French fry origin story, it isn't without its challengers.