How Idaho Became The Undisputed Potato Capital

If a few pioneers hadn't gotten lost on their way to planting potatoes in Utah, Idaho might not be considered the potato-growing capital of the United States. After being sent north to replicate the successful potato planting in Salt Lake City in 1860, a few wayward settlers landed in Cache Valley, not realizing they had crossed the border into Idaho. There, they planted what would total 33 bushels of potatoes, a crop that continues to dominate the state's agricultural industry today.

Demand for potatoes grew with the Idaho population, first becoming a staple food for miners who settled there during the state's Gold Rush in the 1860s and then for the homesteaders in the growing cities of Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. Blackfoot, now home to the Idaho Potato Museum, benefited from rich volcanic soil and an irrigated river valley, making it the perfect place to grow enormous crops of potatoes.

During World War II, J.R. Simplot, one of the state's most successful potato growers, began to dehydrate the crop, creating a useful food supply that could be shipped to the U.S. troops overseas. This led to another boom in Idaho's potato production. Still, Idaho did not become the nation's leading potato-producing state until 1959 – nearly 100 years after those early settlers.