How Idaho Became The Undisputed Potato Capital
If a few pioneers hadn't gotten lost on their way to planting potatoes in Utah, Idaho might not be considered the potato-growing capital of the United States. After being sent north to replicate the successful potato planting in Salt Lake City in 1860, a few wayward settlers landed in Cache Valley, not realizing they had crossed the border into Idaho. There, they planted what would total 33 bushels of potatoes, a crop that continues to dominate the state's agricultural industry today.
Demand for potatoes grew with the Idaho population, first becoming a staple food for miners who settled there during the state's Gold Rush in the 1860s and then for the homesteaders in the growing cities of Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. Blackfoot, now home to the Idaho Potato Museum, benefited from rich volcanic soil and an irrigated river valley, making it the perfect place to grow enormous crops of potatoes.
During World War II, J.R. Simplot, one of the state's most successful potato growers, began to dehydrate the crop, creating a useful food supply that could be shipped to the U.S. troops overseas. This led to another boom in Idaho's potato production. Still, Idaho did not become the nation's leading potato-producing state until 1959 – nearly 100 years after those early settlers.
Growing one-third of the nation's potatoes
Today, Idaho grows 13 million pounds of potatoes annually – almost a third of the nation's potatoes – for a total revenue of $2.7 billion. Most of those are grown in the Snake River Plain in southern Idaho, and the industry is responsible for over 30,000 jobs. Potatoes grow particularly well in Idaho because of its volcano soil, warm days and cool nights, and water irrigation from the mountains. The Gem State now grows 25 types of potatoes, but 90% of the crops feature the russet variety.
Although some may claim that Idaho is the potato capital of the world, that title actually needs to go to China, which produces the most potatoes in the world. Still, a study showed that nine out of 10 Americans associate Idaho with potatoes more than any other state. This also leads to a perceived elevated quality, with almost 72% of Americans preferring potatoes grown in Idaho to those grown in other states. So, the next time you're taking your baked potatoes to the next level or giving mashed potatoes an Irish twist, chances are you'll begin your journey with same Idaho spuds.