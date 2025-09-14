Alaska's Must-Visit Fast Food Gem That's Beloved By Locals And Tourists Alike

The draw of Alaska, or the "Last Frontier," is a sense of mystery and appeal that can only be described as majestic. However, the touristy pictures of glaciers, bears, and cruise ships only paint a small part of the state's rich culture. Most of us will never experience Alaska from a local perspective, and that includes beloved local food joints serving Alaskan wild-caught seafood, Alaskan favorite dishes like smoked salmon on pilot bread, and historic fast food spots like Tastee-Freez. This iconic spot has been serving up ice cream treats, fast food burgers, and fries longer than Alaska has been a state.

So what makes Tastee-Freez so special to locals? For one, it's the fact that it has a rich history in Alaska, opening its first location there in 1956, when Alaska was still a United States territory. The fast food spot was popular and one of the first national franchise brands to come to this far-flung territory, with a handful of locations opening by the time Alaska officially became a state in 1959. Locals who grew up nearby have a particular affinity for the Jewel Lake Anchorage location, with several Reddit commenters honoring it. "I love Tastee-Freez," one user said. "I've been twice this summer, always a good time."