Alaska's Must-Visit Fast Food Gem That's Beloved By Locals And Tourists Alike
The draw of Alaska, or the "Last Frontier," is a sense of mystery and appeal that can only be described as majestic. However, the touristy pictures of glaciers, bears, and cruise ships only paint a small part of the state's rich culture. Most of us will never experience Alaska from a local perspective, and that includes beloved local food joints serving Alaskan wild-caught seafood, Alaskan favorite dishes like smoked salmon on pilot bread, and historic fast food spots like Tastee-Freez. This iconic spot has been serving up ice cream treats, fast food burgers, and fries longer than Alaska has been a state.
So what makes Tastee-Freez so special to locals? For one, it's the fact that it has a rich history in Alaska, opening its first location there in 1956, when Alaska was still a United States territory. The fast food spot was popular and one of the first national franchise brands to come to this far-flung territory, with a handful of locations opening by the time Alaska officially became a state in 1959. Locals who grew up nearby have a particular affinity for the Jewel Lake Anchorage location, with several Reddit commenters honoring it. "I love Tastee-Freez," one user said. "I've been twice this summer, always a good time."
If you can find a Tastee-Freez, it's worth a try
If you love Dairy Queen and Culver's, you'll probably love the menu at Tastee-Freez, which includes classic frozen favorites like soft serve, milkshakes, sundaes, and Freezees, which come in similar flavors to a Dairy Queen Blizzard. There are also plenty of food options on the menu, including burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, chili cheese fries, onion rings, and corn fritters. At the Alaska location on Jewel Lake in Anchorage, you can also find a few local specials on the menu, like an Alaskan crab cake basket and an Alaskan salmon burger. You can also get a side of Alaskan crab cakes for $6.75.
That said, it may not be so easy to find a Tastee-Freez. Today, there are official Tastee-Freez locations in Anchorage, Alaska; North Dakota; and Illinois. That's only three restaurants, however, so if you're not near one of these spots, your chances of ordering from the full Tastee-Freez menu are slim. However, if you live near a Wienerschnitzel restaurant, you might be in luck. The parent company of Wienerschnitzel, the Galardi Group, bought the brand Tastee-Freez in 2003, and its franchises around the country still have the option to serve Tastee-Freez treats, like the legendary soft serve. If you're ever in Anchorage, Alaska, though, be sure to hit up the historical restaurant and take advantage of the classic regional menu.