The Best Use For 11 Different Kinds Of Cooking Fats, According To Chefs

It seems like in the past couple of years, the conversation around cooking fats has hit a fever pitch. Social media trends push certain oils while the health and wellness hamster wheel constantly spins new narratives — it can be daunting. Some oils get demonized, others remain in the good books, and the science seems to be at odds, too. Meanwhile, many chefs and foodies simply continue on with the cooking fats they know and love, prioritizing functionality and, above all, flavor, over fads. Whether choosing an oil for shallow frying or opting to use animal-based fats like beef tallow, each type has its pros and cons. But there are quite a few different fats to consider, from pantry staples like corn and coconut oil, to things your grandparents used like lard and schmaltz (chicken fat).

This can leave new home cooks getting lost in the sauce, not knowing which fat is best to use in certain applications. But we've got your back. To find out some tips and tricks on how to best use different cooking fats, we tapped a few experts. We were lucky enough to get advice from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts chef instructor August Ench, based in Austin, and Chef Donald (Don) Doubek, Culinary Advisor at Cargill (an American multinational food corporation), based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Read on for some great tips and forget what the influencers and podcasters say about these fats — they're all great!