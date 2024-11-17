How To Properly Season A Wok For The First Time

Few pans beat the functionality of a wok. In addition to its famed stir-frying capabilities, you can use the pan for deep- or pan-frying, braising, steaming, and even smoking. It's a must-have for home cooks, especially if you dabble in Asian cooking.

However, the benefits of such a vessel come with some extra care, especially upon purchase. Just as knowing how to season a cast-iron pan is essential, so too are similar preparation steps with woks. By applying oil to the pan and heating it, you create a nonstick, rust-resistant layer that starts when you add the initial layer to get it ready for stress-free use and gets better as you continue using and seasoning the pan.

Just take note that seasoning is not essential for all wok styles. Stainless steel and nonstick versions of the pan require no seasoning process, although such versions also don't perform well for high-heat cooking. So ideally, procure a carbon steel version of the pan, then put it through the seasoning process.