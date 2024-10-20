The Trader Joe's Recipe Hack For Frozen Chicken Soup Dumplings

Usually, a grocery store's frozen section is a place of compromise. Pre-made meals are packed away in freezers for cancelled dinner plans or quick bites between errands. But this isn't true for many Trader Joe's products. The quirky, Tiki-themed grocery store has an extensive, awe-inspiring frozen foods section filled with items from the snack-worthy frozen hash brown patties to the rich, gooey chocolate lava cakes. But there is one Trader Joe's frozen meal that's stolen the spotlight: The Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings, which take inspiration from Chinese soup dumplings, have garnered quite the following online. However, these little pockets of soupy, meaty goodness aren't just beloved for their unique taste and quick prep time. They also make the perfect base for customization.

Sharing their delicious creations on social media, Trader Joe's enthusiasts have found many unique ways to serve their dumplings, which sit in a plastic tray set with small divots perfect for collecting sauce and broth. Toppings such as soy sauce and toasted sesame oil are added for their savory flavors, while finely chopped green onions add freshness to the dish. Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion can also be dolloped over the juicy dumplings for extra crunch and spice. And a creamy peanut sauce can add richness to the snack. But toppings aren't the only way you can spice up your soup dumplings. Another popular hack for this Trader Joe's staple is to turn these soup dumplings into a complete soup, resulting in a more filling, flavor-packed meal.