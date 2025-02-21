Not All Food Steamers Are Built The Same. Here's What You Need To Know

From delicate vegetables to fish, dumplings, and even some desserts, steaming is an easy way to delicately cook food without adding any extra fat or flavor. If it wasn't for the discovery of steam cooking, we might never have created Chinese xiaolongbao, or French moules frites, for example so it's probably no surprise that there are multiple different types of steamers, and they are not built the same. Whether they're made with metal, glass, plastic, or even bamboo, each style serves a different function.

While it's not required to own every single kind of steamer in your home kitchen, there are bound to be at least one or two that you might find useful. Traditional bamboo steamers are essential if dumplings are a big part of your diet, for instance, and a simple metal collapsible basket should be standard issue for any vegan or vegetarian. Here is a look at five different styles of steamers, including baskets, pots, inserts, racks, and electric appliances, including how they work and what types of food they cook best.