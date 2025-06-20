The Worst Frozen Seafood You Can Buy At Costco Is A Texture Nightmare

The seafood at Costco isn't all bad, the discount grocer has a great selection of the main staples — like prepared and frozen shrimp, white cod, scallops, and a few different kinds of salmon that have caught our attention. A can't-skip item in the Costco seafood department was Kirkland Signature's salmon Milano with basil pesto butter, but there's another kind of packaged salmon that we've flagged as one to miss on your next shopping trip. You should absolutely avoid Morey's Fine Fish and Seafood Marinated Wild Pink Salmon for a few reasons, chief of which is the mushy texture that comes with this prepared packaged fish.

When we ranked 14 Costco prepared frozen seafood offerings, Morey's Fine Fish and Seafood Marinated Wild Pink Salmon came in last. We tried cooking it a few different ways, too — on the grill, in the oven, and pan-fried — but it was our least favorite any way it was cooked. And while the texture is a big roadblock with this salmon, there are a few other issues we had with the fish, like the way it's packaged and how the marinade works when it's cooking.