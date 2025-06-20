The Worst Frozen Seafood You Can Buy At Costco Is A Texture Nightmare
The seafood at Costco isn't all bad, the discount grocer has a great selection of the main staples — like prepared and frozen shrimp, white cod, scallops, and a few different kinds of salmon that have caught our attention. A can't-skip item in the Costco seafood department was Kirkland Signature's salmon Milano with basil pesto butter, but there's another kind of packaged salmon that we've flagged as one to miss on your next shopping trip. You should absolutely avoid Morey's Fine Fish and Seafood Marinated Wild Pink Salmon for a few reasons, chief of which is the mushy texture that comes with this prepared packaged fish.
When we ranked 14 Costco prepared frozen seafood offerings, Morey's Fine Fish and Seafood Marinated Wild Pink Salmon came in last. We tried cooking it a few different ways, too — on the grill, in the oven, and pan-fried — but it was our least favorite any way it was cooked. And while the texture is a big roadblock with this salmon, there are a few other issues we had with the fish, like the way it's packaged and how the marinade works when it's cooking.
Why you should skip Morey's Fine Fish and Seafood Marinated Wild Pink Salmon
These marinated fillets look beautiful on the box. They're seasoned with garlic, red pepper, basil, and salt, and bathed in an olive-canola oil blend before they're sealed in individual plastic packaging and frozen. The picture on the box shows a plump, flaky salmon fillet grilled up with a beautiful char and seasoning that pops on the bright pink salmon flesh. But inside that box are six salmon fillets that just don't make the cut — or at least we think so. Some people have raved about this salmon on Reddit, but we think it is lackluster. The fillets are slightly flaky, somewhat tender, and fairly flavorful, but any good qualities of salmon are overshadowed by their uber-soft texture that falls apart before it gets to your mouth.
We didn't like the extra layers of plastic packaging, not only because it seems wasteful, but also because it's a hassle to open. Extra sauce and oil spills out with every fillet and it doesn't seem to add any extra flavor to the fish — it just caramelizes in the bottom of the pan and creates extra work during clean-up. We suggest you skip this package of prepared salmon and instead grab something else, like a package of the much more palatable Nanuk Smoked Pacific Coho Salmon. While you're at it, pick up some of Costco's frozen shrimp for delicious and easy seafood dinners later in the week.