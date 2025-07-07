We Tried Every Dumpling At Din Tai Fung And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

Since its founding in 1958 as a cooking oil company, the Din Tai Fung brand has grown far beyond its humble beginnings. After opening its first restaurant location in 1972 in Taipei's Xinyi district, the dumpling house has expanded to over 165 locations worldwide and even won a Michelin star five times over for its Hong Kong outpost.

Famous for its dumpling offerings, particularly the xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, Din Tai Fung has become a destination restaurant in malls and shopping centers. But, like many chains lucky enough to meet widespread success, the Din Tai Fung menu now contains an array of dishes that can prove dizzying to choose from. 10 dumpling varieties populate its Taiwanese-leaning menu (excluding specialty dumplings, which can vary by location), more than enough to cause an uninformed order to fold under pressure. Since there's only so much room on the table (and in one's stomach), every choice counts when considering your order while dining at a Din Tai Fung.

I sought to further grasp the entirety of Din Tai Fung's menu by ranking its dumplings from worst to best. I only took into consideration its iconic xiao long bao, folded dumplings, and shao mai, saving the wontons and stuffed buns for another list. During one extremely filling visit to the Din Tai Fung location nearest my home, I whittled down all 10 dumplings in search of which should be left behind and which I'll never visit without ordering.