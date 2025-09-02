The Little-Known Costco Perk You Can Only Get With An Executive Membership
While there are many things to love about the beacon of wholesale goodness that is Costco, the shopping experience within the retailer's warehouse locations is not one of them. From the stress of finding a parking spot in the somehow always crowded parking lot to maneuvering one's large shopping cart through crowds of fellow club members hoping to snag a deal, the whole is experience is enough to make that $1.50 hot dog (or Costco's ridiculously cheap rotisserie chicken) shake in your grip (as you try and find seating in the always-crowded food court, of course). Luckily, there is one new perk for certain Costco members that might just alleviate your Costco crowd jitters. Costco Executive Members are now able to shop at Costco starting at 9:00 a.m. during every day of the week, a whole hour (or half-hour on Saturdays) before the store opens to Gold Star or Business Members.
In an Instagram post made by Costco on June 11, 2025, the company announced that Executive Members would be allowed exclusive entry into the wholesale club from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on weekdays, 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Sundays. The policy officially went into effect on June 30, 2025. However, locations were allowed an extended rollout for the schedule change, with a deadline for all warehouses to be in compliance by September 1, 2025. So now all Executive Level members can make the most of this perk, and get to shopping well before the crowds come rolling in.
More Costco membership changes and perks
This change comes one year after Costco announced price increases on all of its membership levels, so the added perk of extra shopping time is certainly welcome for shoppers hoping to make the most of their membership. This policy only applies to Executive Level members, whose membership now costs $130 per annum. Gold Star and Business level members will only be allowed entry during normal business hours. But while this newest membership feature is tempting, does it make the increased membership fee worth the extra $65 a year? While the answer probably varies based on your own personal needs and preferences, it is worth looking into what the other added perks of an Executive membership are.
Besides extended shopping hours, Executive Members also get a 2% annual reward on purchases (up to $1,250, anyway). Additionally, members at this level also receive certain special deals and discounts, and a monthly credit toward same-day delivery and Instacart. This is on top of the benefits enjoyed by all Costco members, which include access to wholesale bargains, the ability to score a truly amazing food court haul, and access to the store's confusing cake ordering process (but trust us, the bakery offering is a bargain). So — is it worth it? Well, that's up to you. If you're truly crowd-averse, this perk alone may make a membership level upgrade worth your while.