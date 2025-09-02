The Little-Known Costco Perk You Can Only Get With An Executive Membership

While there are many things to love about the beacon of wholesale goodness that is Costco, the shopping experience within the retailer's warehouse locations is not one of them. From the stress of finding a parking spot in the somehow always crowded parking lot to maneuvering one's large shopping cart through crowds of fellow club members hoping to snag a deal, the whole is experience is enough to make that $1.50 hot dog (or Costco's ridiculously cheap rotisserie chicken) shake in your grip (as you try and find seating in the always-crowded food court, of course). Luckily, there is one new perk for certain Costco members that might just alleviate your Costco crowd jitters. Costco Executive Members are now able to shop at Costco starting at 9:00 a.m. during every day of the week, a whole hour (or half-hour on Saturdays) before the store opens to Gold Star or Business Members.

In an Instagram post made by Costco on June 11, 2025, the company announced that Executive Members would be allowed exclusive entry into the wholesale club from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on weekdays, 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Sundays. The policy officially went into effect on June 30, 2025. However, locations were allowed an extended rollout for the schedule change, with a deadline for all warehouses to be in compliance by September 1, 2025. So now all Executive Level members can make the most of this perk, and get to shopping well before the crowds come rolling in.