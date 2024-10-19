What To Eat With Just 24 Hours In Boston

If you're figuring out what you're going to eat during your 24-hour visit to Philadelphia, you know you're going to want to get an authentic Philly cheesesteak, right? But what about Boston? If you've got a day to spend in this beautiful city filled to the brim with a rich American history, it may seem overwhelming searching for the best places to grab a meal. How do you know you're not missing anything big? Fortunately, we've got you covered from a culinary standpoint — and we're also going to be doing a deep dive into Boston's history and current cultural landscape.

That starts with the city's long-standing connection to the Irish. Starting in the 1840s, Irish immigrants fleeing famine and oppression headed for new opportunities in America. Boston became home to many Irish immigrants, and today, Irish culture is a large part of the city's identity. That's not all there is, though: Boston also has access to some of the freshest seafood around, and if you're wondering if you need to take advantage of that while you're there, the answer is a resounding "Yes!" Just how, though, might surprise you.

Boston is also known as America's Walking City, and you're also going to want to take advantage of all of the food trucks, bakeries, coffee shops, and some of the must-try city favorites along the way. Bottom line? Come hungry, but know that we also have some ideas for taking a bit of Boston home with you.