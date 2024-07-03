How Boston Cream Pie Got Its Inaccurate Name

Interestingly, the name "Boston cream pie" isn't completely inaccurate. This treat does, in fact, come from Boston, and has been the official state dessert of Massachusetts since 1996. Chef Augustine François Anezin is said to have created it at the legendary Parker House hotel — now the Omni Parker House hotel – in 1865, where you can still enjoy it today (along with Boston cream pie martinis).

Anezin's "pie" was made by joining together two golden sponge cakes with a rum-spiked pastry cream, giving truth to the "cream" part of the pie's name, then covering the top in a thin layer of chocolate and vanilla fondant icing, with some toasted almonds for good measure. The decadent treat was especially esteemed for its icing, which was considered an unusual use for chocolate at the time (since it was typically only enjoyed casually at home). In fact, in an interview for Boston.com, Harvard University lecturer and executive director of the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute, Carla Martin, claims that the dessert "was actually one of the first to use chocolate."

Chocolate came from just a handful of regions around the country. New England was one of these (with chocolate mills in Rhode Island, Dorchester, and Milton), making the ingredient slightly more accessible to chefs like Anezin. Nonetheless, its limited availability would have made the Boston cream pie "a relatively exclusive dessert at that time, primarily for the upper middle class," according to Martin.

