10 Regional Cakes You Should Try At Least Once

If you were to look at this towering dessert and think "carrot cake," you won't be too far off. However, hummingbird cake does not contain any carrots; it instead opts for other tropical fruits such as pineapple and banana, paired with classic spice cake ingredients like vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

While hummingbird cake is more commonly found now than when L.H. Wiggins submitted the original recipe to Southern Living in 1978, it is a beloved treat in the South. It is actually a treat we can credit to an island even farther south than the bottom of the continental United States: Jamaica. After seeking independence from Britain in 1962, the island nation was trying to establish its agricultural and culinary identity. As such, an effort by the Jamaican tourist board in the late 1960s sought to share the islands' produce and tropical fruits with the rest of the world, namely bananas and pineapples. The original recipe for the cake was distributed by the tourism board, and hungry Americans who were experimenting with the imported produce quickly fell in love with its flavors.

Despite its popularization in the U.S., Jamaicans put their culinary stamp on this cake in more ways than one. For one, the "hummingbird" component of the name is a nod to Jamaica's national bird, and the cake's ingredients, which can include pecans and cream cheese frosting, illustrate the role of British colonization in shaping Jamaica's culinary identity.