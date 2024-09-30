The Historic Boston Dessert Shop Known For Its Cannoli

When it comes to decadent desserts, Sicilian cannoli ticks every box. Its crispy shell is filled with sweet ricotta, which can be flavored with various ingredients to please any palate. If you're craving one of these delicious pastries, many bakeries serve them, but one stands out among the rest: Mike's Pastry in Boston.

Since becoming one of Yelp's most-reviewed locations in 2022, this Bostonian bakery has gained a national following after being a local icon for decades. Calling itself the "Home of the Cannoli," Mike's boasts many cannoli flavors to choose from(nearly 20 in total), including espresso, mint chip, Oreo, pistachio, and strawberry. For chocolate lovers, there is chocolate ricotta, chocolate chip, chocolate mousse, and chocolate dipped. There is also a chocolate-covered cannoli with chocolate chips that is ridiculously rich. If you don't want something so luscious, Mike's offers plain cannoli with a simple ricotta filling and a milder yellow cream version with a vanilla filling. Of course, there are plenty of other flavors to pick from, such as Nutella, limoncello, pecan caramel, and amaretto.

Because of its wide selection, Mike's sells between 32,000 and 36,000 cannoli per week, and everything is made fresh in large batches daily. If you plan on visiting Boston, Mike's Pastry is one place you can't afford to pass up on. Just be prepared for a bit of a wait because this cannoli hotspot often has lines out the door! Alternatively, you can order a Mike's cannoli kit and make your own at home using the same ingredients they use at the shop.