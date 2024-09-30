The Historic Boston Dessert Shop Known For Its Cannoli
When it comes to decadent desserts, Sicilian cannoli ticks every box. Its crispy shell is filled with sweet ricotta, which can be flavored with various ingredients to please any palate. If you're craving one of these delicious pastries, many bakeries serve them, but one stands out among the rest: Mike's Pastry in Boston.
Since becoming one of Yelp's most-reviewed locations in 2022, this Bostonian bakery has gained a national following after being a local icon for decades. Calling itself the "Home of the Cannoli," Mike's boasts many cannoli flavors to choose from(nearly 20 in total), including espresso, mint chip, Oreo, pistachio, and strawberry. For chocolate lovers, there is chocolate ricotta, chocolate chip, chocolate mousse, and chocolate dipped. There is also a chocolate-covered cannoli with chocolate chips that is ridiculously rich. If you don't want something so luscious, Mike's offers plain cannoli with a simple ricotta filling and a milder yellow cream version with a vanilla filling. Of course, there are plenty of other flavors to pick from, such as Nutella, limoncello, pecan caramel, and amaretto.
Because of its wide selection, Mike's sells between 32,000 and 36,000 cannoli per week, and everything is made fresh in large batches daily. If you plan on visiting Boston, Mike's Pastry is one place you can't afford to pass up on. Just be prepared for a bit of a wait because this cannoli hotspot often has lines out the door! Alternatively, you can order a Mike's cannoli kit and make your own at home using the same ingredients they use at the shop.
Humble beginnings birth a Boston icon
Mike's Pastry was founded in 1946 in the city's historic North End, near the Paul Revere House and Old North Church. While it now has locations in Cambridge and Somerville, as well as at the TD Garden arena, the original location remains an icon. Michael Mercogliano is the man behind the name, and he was the one who created the delicious cannoli recipe millions of Bostonians and tourists enjoy today. Having moved to Boston from Italy when he was 12, Mike learned to bake at his cousin's bakery, where he fell in love with the craft. Although Mike passed away in 2012, his stepson, Angelo Papa, has continued the family business, keeping Mike's legacy alive.
Alongside their well-known cannoli, Mike's Pastry boasts many other classic Italian desserts as well, including biscotti, lobster tails, and plenty of macaroons. Although they are often in competition with two of Boston's other best-known bakeries, Modern Pastry Shop and Bova's Bakery, there's just something special about Mike's that has kept customers lining up by the dozens day after day. Not only are thei cannoli to die for, but they're also the largest in the Boston bakery scene and only cost $7 each. You'll certainly get a ton of bang for your buck at this Boston icon as you savor both their sweet treats and the history surrounding the shop.