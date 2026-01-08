17 Pringles Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

Come in closer, dear reader, and I will let you in on a not-so-secret secret: I hate Pringles. In a world of crispy kettle chips and all of the Lay's potato chip flavors, I can't imagine a reason why anyone would purchase a can of Pringles, in all of their mushy glory, and genuinely enjoy them.

So why would I, a self-proclaimed and proud Pringles hater, volunteer to sample and rank as many flavors of Pringles chips as I could find? Well, as the expression goes: "To be loved is to be changed." Is there a flavor of Pringles that I haven't tried, prior to this ranking, that could make me truly love (or at least not absolutely despise) this snack food brand and its snarky, mustached mascot? To find out, I purchased all the Pringles cans I could find at my local Walmart, sampled them, and ranked them based on their flavor and overall enjoyability.