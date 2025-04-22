14 Delicious Caviar And Chip Pairings You Need To Try

There's no disputing that caviar is a luxury food item, and that means it's often associated with snobbery and stuffiness. The best tins of true sturgeon roe can cost thousands of dollars, and there is even a proper way to eat caviar if you're following tradition. It's often served with a mother of pearl spoon and eaten alone or with accompaniments like toast points, blinis, and crème fraîche.

Lately, chefs and food lovers have been loosening the rules and making the experience much more casual. Chips have become a go-to pairing with caviar and it's easy to see why. They're salty, crunchy, and unfussy vehicles that can let the flavor of caviar shine without overshadowing it.

We're all about making caviar more approachable, so we're totally onboard with the chip pairings. However, we wanted to find out which chips work best, so we talked to chefs and caviar experts to see which styles and flavors they love to pair with caviar. They had plenty of thoughts on what makes a good match, from chip texture to salt level and how much oil is in the chip. Some stick with the classics, others lean toward bold flavors, but they all agree that the right chip can bring out something special in the caviar. Here are 14 combinations they swear by and why each one is worth trying.