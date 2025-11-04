8 Salt And Vinegar Chips, Ranked Worst To Best

Of all the chips on this list, choosing to buy a bag of Wise Golden Potato Salt & Vinegar Chips would be, well, unwise. There are just too many things that went wrong when trying these chips. It was enough for me to never buy them again.

First of all, the chips themselves were a mix of broken up pieces, which I really don't like in any situation. I prefer medium or bigger sized chips, and while there were a handful of those here, there were just as many fragmented bits. They're the type I'd leave at the bottom of the bag as crumbs and would eventually just throw away if no one else wanted them.

Secondly, these chips leave a lot of salt behind on your fingers. Leftover seasoning or dust is not inherently a bad thing. It is pretty common of other brands, too, such as Doritos or Cheetos, but my problem here it is that this leads you to think Wise probably did a bang-up job of getting that salt and vinegar flavor down if there's literally evidence left behind on your pinchers. That's not the case, though. All that salt is there, only for you to get hit with an oddly herbaceous, floral taste that definitely shouldn't be present instead. There's nothing out of the ordinary on the ingredient list that I could pinpoint as the culprit; I just know it isn't right, leaving this brand at the very bottom of our ranking.