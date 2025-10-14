7 Store-Bought French Onion Dips, Ranked Worst To Best

The last thing I wanted to say for this ranking was, "No, no, no, that's all wrong," but here I am. I can't say I'm surprised to see the product earning the lowest spot in this ranking is a Great Value-branded one, as the brand is notorious for having, frankly, bad food items. This is yet another Great Value item that you should keep out of your cart, on account of both its texture and flavor.

Great Value's French onion dip is soupy. Other dips on this list placed low because they were too gelatinous, but this one was runny, so much so that if you scooped it up with a potato chip, I doubt any of it would stick to the chip itself. You'd dribble it onto the plate, or worse, your lap. And if you do get some in your mouth, you probably wouldn't be pleased with the consistency. I had to chew through this dip because there were so many pieces of onion and herbs. It was almost like a thick, savory smoothie that wasn't quite blended all the way. While I could pick up on some savory notes in this dip, it had an oddly sour and fake-tasting aftertaste that made it unpleasant to eat. The best part of this dip was the savoriness that lingered after I rinsed the chewy, mealy bits out of my mouth. All in all, it's a bad dip, and it's not even worth its low price tag.