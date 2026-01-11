15 Types Of Italian Cookies Explained

About four years ago, I received the email I had been waiting all year for: I had been accepted into the culinary arts program at a university in Florence, Italy. Without a second thought, I left Los Angeles in my rearview and began a journey that has gone on to define my career and strengthen my already profound love of pastry. What began as a single year turned into four, and I became captivated by Italy's cuisine and fell in love with the country. I graduated with a diploma in Italian gastronomy and cuisine, with a specialized focus in Italian pastry arts and bread — and yes, that includes cookies.

While studying in Italy, I took full advantage of the train system, exploring hidden gems and iconic cities in search of the regional pastries each stop was known for. There's something indescribable about taking the first bite of a pastry that has been perfect for generations. Whether it's a golden crust cooked just right, or a cookie with the perfect crumble, you can taste the decades of love that went into every recipe. From the mustache corn cookies of Piedmont to the chewy nougat of Sardinia, each cookie gives insight into its region's traditions. Just as these cookies have been passed down from generation to generation, I will pass down my list of trusted must-haves so everyone can experience the rich flavors of Italy's diverse confectionery scene.