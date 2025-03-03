20 Classic Desserts You'll Find In Italy

There are so many reasons to plan a trip to Italy, including Renaissance art, grand architecture, and romantic cities, but food will always be at the top of the list. From pizza in Italy tasting so good to excellent pasta and wine, this country is the home of some of the world's most-beloved dishes. After a lengthy, multi-course feast typical to Italian dining, starting with some delicious Italian cocktails and antipasti snacks (which are different from charcuterie!) and working your way through pasta, meat, and cheese courses, you arrive at the grand finale: dessert.

Italian desserts are just as showstopping as its other dishes, showcasing the country's bountiful ingredients, regional cuisine variations, and culinary influences from the Greeks, Romans, and Arabs. You're likely familiar with some famous Italian desserts and dessert customs, like pouring espresso over gelato for an affogato, but they only scratch the surface of Italy's sweet treats. As you travel around this Bel Paese, keep an eye out for these classic desserts for a "la dolce treat-a" end to your meals.