What's The Difference Between Nougat And Marshmallow?

Like marshmallows, nougat also has its origins in the ancient world. It seems that humans have always had an insatiable sweet tooth and were constantly on the lookout for new ways to indulge it. The earliest versions of nougat likely originated in Egypt, and called for whipped honey mixed with nuts and sesame seeds. Though there's some debate as to whether this early recipe could be called nougat at all, as some believe it was the inspiration for later recipes that more closely resemble modern nougat.

Nougat or not, this ancient confection took the classical world by storm. It swept through the Mediterranean and Middle East, becoming a favorite treat from Greece to Spain. Each culture put its own spin on the recipe, adding different blends of local spices, nuts, and dried fruits. The Romans may have been the first to add whipped egg whites as a stabilizer and leavener, creating the ancestor to torrone, a classic Italian nougat enjoyed at Christmas. This more modern recipe remained popular for hundreds of years, with nougat even being served at Abraham Lincoln's inauguration dinner in 1865, alongside dozens of other foods also considered exotic at the time.

Today, many different kinds of nougat exist, from traditional torrone still produced in Italy to the layer of ultra-sweet pillowy goodness inside a Milky Way. Though specialty confectioners may still exclusively use honey in their nougat, many modern recipes use a combination of sugar and honey or sugar alone since it's cheaper and easier to source.